Cristiano Ronaldo sent three-word message by IShowSpeed after he shows love to girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

IShowSpeed reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's latest Instagram post as the Al-Nassr attacker posed alongside his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Ronaldo posted a vacation snap alongside Rodriguez.

The Portuguese captioned the set of images:

YouTube sensation IShowSpeed commented under the photo:

"Love you man."

Speed's comment under Ronaldo's post alongside Georgina Rodriguez:

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are enjoying vacations

Speed is a well-known Ronaldo fan. He finally got to meet his idol last month after Portugal's 3-0 win against Bosnia & Herzegovina in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying clash.

Rafael Leao helped Speed get to meet Ronaldo. The YouTuber was visibly excited and even did his iconic bark, which left Ronaldo a bit confused.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez wants to instill certain beliefs in her children

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez boast massive fame and wealth. The Portuguese superstar is one of the greatest players to ever live. His on-field accolades have been the reason behind the player being blessed with massive fame and fortune.

Rodriguez, on the other hand, has become a social media sensation since her association with Ronaldo started. The model has more than 50 million Instagram followers at the moment.

Despite living a life of abundance, Rodriguez wants to make sure that her kids learn the main values of life. Speaking about the matter, she said on the Netflix show, 'I am Georgina':

“I want to instill in my kids the same thing my mom instilled in me. Being in the countryside, where they can find peace. I want them to connect, it’s good for them to touch the dirt, to touch the trees, to not always be stuck among buildings, trips, cars, planes. Anyone can have that luxury. It’s nature and it needs to be looked after. We must know how to enjoy it."

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo both come from humble beginnings. Despite immense fame, they remain grounded. Hence, it isn't surprising that the duo wants their children to follow suit.

