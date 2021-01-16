Cristiano Ronaldo is set to extend his Juventus contract by a year- Reports

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to extend his stay with the club after signing a one-year extension. There have been rumors linking Ronaldo with a potential return to Real Madrid and Manchester United. However, the Portuguese star is ready to commit his future to the Bianconeri.

According to Calciomercato, Ronaldo will sign a one-year extension to his current deal soon. His current contract with Juventus runs till 2022, but the reports claim that it will be extended until 2023. The veteran attacker seems to be getting better with age as he continues to terrorize defenses at 35.

Ronaldo signed for Juventus in the summer of 2018 in a transfer worth €100 million, the largest fee ever paid by an Italian club and the highest-ever for a player above the age of 30.

Ronaldo led Juventus to the Serie A title in his first two seasons with the club. He has scored an astonishing 67 goals in 77 Serie A appearances for the Italian giants. The former Real Madrid, however, has been unable to lead them to European success in his two years at the club.

Ronaldo was viewed as the player who would lead Juventus to European glory. He holds the record of being the only player to win the Champions League five times. A potential contract extension will effectively see Ronaldo finish his career at Juventus, as he will be 38 when the new deal expires.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has opened contract talks with Juve through his manager Mendes," said a journalist to Juventisbus.com via Calciomercato.

"He is open to a renewal for a further year, bringing the deadline from 30 June 2022 to 2023. Ronaldo is ready to negotiate without further claims, an intention that Juve welcomed with great pleasure," the journalist added.

Cristiano Ronaldo is very happy in Turin and before looking for a new solution he would therefore be considering the extension that would also make the Juventus sponsors happy. [TJ] pic.twitter.com/lIfAyBtSKo — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) January 15, 2021

Juventus looking to build a young squad around Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus v US Sassuolo - Serie A

Juventus are desperate to keep a hold of Cristiano Ronaldo despite his age. The club have adopted a strategy of signing young, talented players to play around the Portuguese star, with the view of building a squad for the future.

The Old Lady have signed the likes of Federico Chiesa, Dejan Kulusevski, and Alvaro Morata with the view that they will learn and evolve whilst playing with one of the best players in the world.

🇵🇹 5 - Sporting CP

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 118 - Manchester United

🇪🇸 450 - Real Madrid

🇮🇹 84 - Juventus

🇵🇹 102 -Portugal



🤯 759 goals. One more for Cristiano Ronaldo to become the outright all time top scorer in football history! pic.twitter.com/nml3my3HJm — SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 11, 2021

Ronaldo does not seem to be anywhere near slowing down. The former Real Madrid man has 15 goals in 13 league games this season, and 4 more in as many Champions League matches.