Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to leave Juventus this summer: Reports

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily tipped to leave the Italian giants in the summer. The former Manchester United man joined Juventus from Real Madrid in a deal worth £100 million in the summer of 2018 and signed a four-year deal with the club which is set to expire in the summer of 2022.

According to Tuttojuve, Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to part ways with the Bianconeri in the summer. The bookies are expecting him to leave the club, with the odds for the striker's departure set at 1.65, whilst the odds for him remaining at the club is at 2.10.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in superb goal-scoring for Juventus since joining the club. Despite approaching the latter stages of his career when arriving in Turin, he has scored 90 goals and provided 21 assists in just 117 games for the club.

He led Juventus to back-to-back Serie A titles in his first two seasons with the club. Juventus however, signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the hope that he would lead them to an all-elusive UEFA Champions League title during his time with the club.

His contract is set to expire in 2022, and many believe that the club will trigger the option to extend his deal by a further year before the end of this season.

Reports, however, suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Juventus in search of a new challenge. The 36-year-old has been linked with a return to former club Manchester United in the past and has also been rumored to be interested in a move to the MLS.

Cristiano Ronaldo now needs just 10 goals to reach 100 goals with Juventus.



Cristiano Ronaldo likely to honor Juventus contract despite rumors of a move away from the club

Juventus embarked on a new journey when they hired Andrea Pirlo as their new manager last summer. The club changed its transfer policy and decided to sign young players with the potential to develop into some of the best players in Europe.

The club, however, view Cristiano Ronaldo as the player around whom they can build a team that will challenge for trophies domestically and in Europe. Therefore it seems unlikely that Juventus will let go of him prematurely, given his importance to the club on and off the field.