Cristiano Ronaldo sets incredible new record after scoring for Manchester United in 3-0 win against Sheriff 

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo hit yet another milestone after scoring against Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League recently.

Ronaldo's 81st-minute strike on Friday (28 October) confirmed his 15th goal of the calendar year. This means that Ronaldo has now scored at least 15 goals every year for 18 successive calendar years, an unbelievable record that stretches back to 2005.

The 37-year-old Portugal international has had an eventful start to the new season. Ronaldo missed the pre-season tour citing family issues and was linked with several clubs across Europe. However, a move out of Old Trafford did not materialize, majorly because the big clubs were hesitant to pay exorbitant fees for an aging player.

The Red Devils hired former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag for the managerial job at Old Trafford before the start of the new season. The Dutchman benched Cristiano Ronaldo citing fitness issues and the defensive liabilities that he presents to his own team. Ronaldo was United's highest goalscorer last season, with 24 goals.

Ronaldo, known for his professional attitude, denied coming on the field as a substitute in United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and left the pitch before the match was over.

Unhappy with such unruly behavior, Ten Hag forced Ronaldo to train with the Under-21 side until a proper apology was issued and excluded him from the squad for their PL clash against Chelsea on October 22.

Against Sheriff Tiraspol, Ronaldo converted a chance from a rebound from the keeper to score his third goal of the season, which took his tally to 701 goals for club and country.

Italian club Napoli rule out the signing of Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Napoli has joined the long list of big European clubs reluctant to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. The Serie A leaders were linked with the 37-year-old for a potential transfer during the summer break.

Unhappy with his situation at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo is seeking an exit in the winter transfer window to continue playing in the Champions League. However, Napoli sporting director Christiano Giuntoli has ruled out any winter signings, including the Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to DAZN ahead of Napoli’s Champions League clash with Rangers, he said:

“Ronaldo in January? We won’t sign any player in January. We don’t need to change anything in this team. We’re doing great and we’re not planning any signing, as of today.”

