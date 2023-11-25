Cristiano Ronaldo sets incredible record after scoring twice in Al-Nassr win over Al-Akhdoud: Fabrizio Romano

Cristiano Ronaldo has set yet another incredible record in his illustrious career. The seasoned legend showcased his goal-scoring ability in Al-Nassr's recent triumph over Al-Akhdoud.

With a brace in this encounter, Ronaldo has not merely contributed to a 3-0 victory in the Saudi Pro League. He has, in fact, set a new record for the highest number of goals in top-flight football.

This achievement, as reported by football journalist Fabrizio Romano, has seen the Portuguese legend's first-division leagues goal tally climb to an unprecedented 527. The journey to this record has seen Ronaldo grace several of football's most prestigious leagues.

Expand Tweet

His most prolific stint was with Real Madrid in La Liga, where he amassed a staggering 311 goals. Supplementing this remarkable figure are his 103 goals in the Premier League with Manchester United.

There are also 81 goals in Serie A with Juventus and an early contribution of three goals in Portugal's Primeira Liga with Sporting.

Cristiano Ronaldo's second strike against Al-Akhdoud was a long-range lob, with the goalkeeper well off his line after making a poor decision to come out for the ball. Ronaldo added to his team's scoreline and also brought his league goal count for the season to 15 in 13 appearances.

This feat, combined with his overall tally of 18 goals across all competitions, has been pivotal in propelling Al-Nassr to the second spot in the Saudi Pro League. They are now trailing closely behind their rivals Al-Hilal, with one point being the difference.

Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy cemented in wax at his new museum in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo has further solidified his legacy in a rather unique way. The iconic Portuguese forward recently made a visit to a newly inaugurated museum in Saudi Arabia, dedicated exclusively to his prolific career.

The highlight of the 'CR7 Signature Museum' in Riyadh is a waxwork statue of Ronaldo, donning the Al-Nassr kit. The museum is a state-of-the-art gallery that chronicles his journey from Madeira to Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo himself graced the museum and struck a pose with his wax likeness, a moment he shared on his Instagram profile with the caption:

"This is My Story. From Madeira to Saudi Arabia my CR7 Signature Museum now open in Riyadh. #CR7SignatureMuseum #RiyadhSeason."

Ronaldo's fascination with waxworks is evident from an incident in 2015, where he reportedly spent £20,000 to acquire a wax figure for his residence in Madrid (via GOAL). This particular figure was crafted by the same sculptor responsible for his statue at Madrid's Museum of Wax.