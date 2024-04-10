Cristiano Ronaldo shares adorable gym selfie with partner Georgina Rodriguez on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a heartwarming snap of himself and partner Georgina Rodriguez working out at the gym.

Ronaldo, 39, and Rodriguez, 30, have been together since 2016 after meeting while the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was at Real Madrid. They've since moved to Italy, England, and most recently Saudi Arabia.

The loving couple headed to Saudi after Ronaldo made a blockbuster move to Al-Nassr in January 2023. The five-time UEFA Champions League winner has lit up the Saudi Pro League with 36 goals and 12 assists in 37 games across competitions this season.

One key aspect of Ronaldo remaining at the top of world football is his relentless gym work. He's one of the most highly-admired professional athletes in any sport in history.

However, Georgina Rodriguez is also known for her fitness as she's often seen posting videos of herself working out in the gym. She is a brand ambassador activewear brand 'Alo Yoga' alongside Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

Roccuzzo and Ronaldo were busy in the gym on Wednesday (April 10). The Spanish model wore a beige vest with brown leggings and white trainers with a blue sole. The Portugal captain donned a white shirt with orange shorts and white trainers.

Ronaldo shared a picture of the pair working out on his Instagram story.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram story (Image: @cristiano on Instagram).

Ronaldo may have let off steam in the gym after Al-Nassr's controversial exit from the Saudi Super Cup. The iconic forward was sent off for violent conduct in a 2-1 loss to title rivals Al-Hilal in the Super Cup semifinals on Monday (April 8).

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez took the family for a vacation

The Ronaldo family are still exploring Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in Saudi Arabia for just over a year. They've adapted well to life in the Middle East, embracing the culture and their new surroundings.

The couple recently took their kids for a vacation and were all smiles as they posed for Instagram pictures. Rodriguez uploaded a selection of snaps on her account with the caption:

"Love in paradise. We keep discovering Saudi Arabia."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez took their five children (three born from surrogate mothers) with them to Saudi in January 2023. They have also adapted well to their new setting and the legendary forward's eldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr even plays in Al-Nassr's youth academy.

