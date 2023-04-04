Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo promotes active wear brand also endorsed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo has promoted 'Alo Yoga' on her Instagram, an activewear brand endorsed by Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

The Argentine model took to Instagram to post a small clip of herself wearing sportswear at the gym. She wore a black outfit with a vest, tracksuit bottoms and trendy-looking trainers.

The brand Alo Yoga has a firm in Los Angeles that sells sportswear including leggings, tops and other garments. Lionel Messi's wife Roccuzzo and Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are ambassadors for the brand, per ViaPais. The brand's prices aren't exorbitant and regularly ship items to Argentina. The firm's clothing has become a luxury for some budgets.

Alo Yoga aims to make the best yoga clothing in the world. They explained this on their website:

"We are relentless about making the best yoga clothing in the world explicitly to inspire yogis (and yogis to be) to have more yoga in their life. Inspiring mindful movement is at the core of why we do what we do at Alo—it’s our calling."

Both Roccuzzo and Rodriguez are becoming high-profile ambassadorial names in the fashion world. The latter has even been compared to A-List celebrity Angelina Jolie regarding her status in marketing and commercial roles for brands. The two women have managed to make a name for themselves aside from being associated with the two legendary footballers.

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the respect Lionel Messi's wife Roccuzzo and Georgina Rodriguez share

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) on Georgina Rodriguez (centre) and Antonela Roccuzzo's respect.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have forged a long-running rivalry that has taken hold of the football world for over a decade. The duo locked horns during their times at Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively in the El Clasico rivalry.

Despite the rivalry between the two footballing icons, they share a respect for one another. As do, Georgina Rodriguez and Roccuzzo, who stand by their partner's side's as they wow fans and break records. Ronaldo alluded to this in an interview with TalkTV last November. He said:

"Even his wife or my wife, my girlfriend, they always respect and they're from Argentina. My girlfriend is from Argentina. So good."

Both Rodriguez and Roccuzzo were present at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to cheer their partner's on in Qatar. The latter was celebrating as Lionel Messi won the tournament for the first time with Argentina.

They have since returned to Paris Saint-Germain for the rest of the season where speculation grows over Messi's future. His contract expires at the end of the season. Meanwhile, Ronaldo and Rodriguez reside in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese great made a blockbuster move to Al Nassr in January.

