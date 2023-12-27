Cristiano Ronaldo shares heart-warming moment with Al-Ittihad star outside tunnel after Al-Nassr win, video surfaces

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted sharing a heartwarming moment with Al-Ittihad star Igor Coronado's son after the two sides met in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday (December 26).

The Al-Ittihad attacking midfielder was accompanied by his two sons, one of whom appears to be shy in posing with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. However, the younger toddler can be spotted in Ronaldo's arms.

This video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) via a handle called @aawsat_spt:

On the night, Ronaldo and Co. secured a 5-2 victory in a game that swung both ways. Karim Benzema's Jeddah-based side took the lead through Morocco international Abderrazak Hamdallah in the 14th minute. Ronaldo levelled proceedings (19') for his side from the penalty spot before Anderson Talisca put his Al-Nassr ahead (38').

Hamdallah equalised after the break (51'), following which midfielder Fabinho was given his marching orders (66'). Luis Castro's team went ahead thanks to Ronaldo's second from the spot (68'), after which Sadio Mane made sure of the points, bagging a double late on (75' and 82').

After this victory, the Riyadh-based outfit remain second in the Saudi Pro League standings, with 43 points, seven behind leaders Al-Hilal. Al-Nassr travel to Al-Taawoun before the new year (December 30).

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old striker has notched up 19 league goals following his latest brace for the season. He's bagged 23 goals and 11 assists from 24 appearances across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo edges past Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe for most goals in 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo has nudged past Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane's 2023 goal tally following his strikes in Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League win against Al-Ittihad (via CBS Sport). Ronaldo scored his 53rd for the calendar year, with 10 of those coming during Portugal's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign and the rest for Al-Nassr.

Although this is another significant moment in the former Manchester United man's career, some would argue that Kane and Mbappe are performing in harder circumstances.

Kane, who is one shy of Ronaldo's goal tally for the year, has bagged a stunning 25 goals and eight assists from 22 appearances across competitions for Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Mbappe, who is also at 52 goals for the year, has found the net 21 times from 22 matches across competitions for Paris Saint-Germain in this campaign.