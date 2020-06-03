Cristiano Ronaldo posted an image of his daughters on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo is a family man. He loves his children a lot, and that is often reflected from his social media posts, as he frequently posts images of his children and his family.

With Serie A on a break, Cristiano Ronaldo has been quite active on his Instagram account. Recently, he posted an image of his daughters Alana and Eva with the caption "I fall in love every time I see these two😍🙌👨‍👧‍👧 #dadysgirls."

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be enjoying the time away from football with his family. The Portuguese international posted a photo with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, his daughters Ava and Alana, and his youngest Mateo, as they went cycling together. The family seemed to be enjoying their time together.

Cristiano Ronaldo had decided to stay back at his island near his hometown Madeira after the COVID-19 pandemic caused widespread deaths in Italy. The Juventus star enoyed his time away from all the buzz as he finally spent quality time with his family.

A recent video of Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter Alana also went viral, as she spoke about not eating chocolates because her father advised her against it. The video is one of the most adorable things on the internet, and Cristiano Ronaldo fans have shared it extensively on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo prepares for Serie A return

Serie A is set to return on the 13th of June, and fans are excited to see Cristiano Ronaldo back in action. Juventus are sitting at the top of the table, but face some serious competition from Lazio, who are just one point behind the Bianconeri.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in red hot form throughout the season and has netted 21 goals in 22 games in the Italian league.

Cristiano Ronaldo equaled the Serie A record of scoring in 11 successive games and became the first player in Juventus history to score in 10 games on the bounce. His addition to the ranks of Juventus has done wonders for both sides, and the Portuguese sensation seems to be enjoying his time in Italy.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks as fit as ever, and recent reports add weightage to such claims. A Juventus spokesperson talked about how Cristiano Ronaldo has improved his speed during the time in lockdown, which is an astonishing fact considering his age.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a habit of shocking people with his feats. Recently, his header against Sampdoria left many of the fans in awe of his ability in front of goal.

Juventus will need to be at the top of their game to defend their Serie A crown, with Lazio hot on their heels as things stand. Cristiano Ronaldo has been in stunning form this season, and the Bianconeri will need their talisman at his brilliant best in the business end of the season.