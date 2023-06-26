Cristiano Ronaldo shares snaps as Manchester United star joins him and Georgina Rodriguez on vacation

Cristiano Ronaldo shared snaps from his vacation as Manchester United's Diogo Dalot joined him and Georgina Rodriguez on a luxury yacht.

Ronaldo is currently enjoying downtime after his season came to an end. Since finishing duties with Al-Nassr, the Portuguese superstar also played two games for Portugal.

He scored in the most recent match against Iceland. Ronaldo netted a last-ditch winner to lead the team to a 1-0 win in his 200th international appearance. He is now cooling down and recharging ahead of the next season.

The 38-year-old uploaded a set of photos, where his Portugal teammate and Manchester United star Diogo Dalot was also present.

Cristiano Ronaldo wrote in his Instagram post:

"Vacation mood."

When an Italian chef lauded Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's humility

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez lived in Turin for three years when the Portuguese used to play for Juventus. At one instance they decided to visit the famous restaurant, Casa Fiore.

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, however, arrived before their scheduled appointment. As no table was empty, the superstar had to wait. Fiore said that Ronaldo didn't mind the delay and happily waited for his turn. He lauded the player and his girlfriend for their humility. Fiore told Tuttosport:

“The customers were left speechless; no one spoke anymore. And above all, no one wanted to get up anymore; they were captured by CR7. So I made Cristiano sit in the emergency table, but time passed, and nobody got up.”

He added:

“Cristiano did not bat an eyelid, and Georgina and her son like him. At that juncture, I realised that Ronaldo, despite being a world star and the best player in the world, is first, and foremost a decent boy. I can assure you that I have seen people far less famous than him leave after five minutes, and with arrogance, in such situations. He, on the other hand, waited for his table for almost forty minutes.”

Ronaldo and Rodriguez currently live in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. Details about the couple's personal life can be seen on their social media accounts. Both of them have a massive global fan following.

