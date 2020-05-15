Cristiano Ronaldo shares stunning picture as he looks absolutely ready to return

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a stunning image after training on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a stunning snap after his workout regime at home, as the ace attacker gears up for a return.

After completing his home workout with EMS training gears, the Portuguese international shared a picture with the caption "Stay Fit, Stay Positive," as fans around the world await the return of the talismanic attacker.

Juventus have returned to training in recent weeks, but Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to join his teammates. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United hitman spent the last month in Portugal and is currently self-quarantined in his Turin home for two weeks.

Recently, the Serie A granted permission for players to return to training, with the league seemingly set to resume next month.

Cristiano Ronaldo's time in quarantine

Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to produce the goods for Juventus in the business end of the season

Having spent a sizable period away with his family, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Italy and posted a picture with his captioned with the caption "Like father like son :) Happiness above all ❤️⚽️💪🏼"

Juventus top the Serie A standings with 63 points and are aiming to win their ninth league title on the bounce. While Inter Milan posed a threat under Antonio Conte, the Nerrazzuri went off the boil in 2020 and failed to make their good start count.

However, Lazio have been the surprise package of the season and trail Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus by just one point. Led by Ciro Immobile, the surprise title-chasers have been one of the most exciting teams in Europe this season.

Ciro Immobile has been one of the best strikers in the world this season

Immobile has scored a staggering 27 goals in 26 league games this season, which is four ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of 21.

Since joining the Bianconeri in a transfer that shook world football, Cristiano Ronaldo has carried on from where he left off at Real Madrid. Having played a pivotal role in their Serie A triumph last season, Cristiano Ronaldo brought the curtains down to a stunning season by winning the UEFA Nations League with Portugal in the summer.

In the current campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo has once again been a matchwinner for his side and spearheaded Juventus' title charge.

No return date has been set for the Serie A to return, but it remains likely that a decision will be made in the coming days. While the Premier League and La Liga face similar fates, the Bundesliga is all set to resume this weekend.

All footballing activity has been stopped since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, teams across Europe's top five league have returned to training and are following strict social distancing protocols and other safety measures.

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to return to team training, but it is only a matter of time before he joins the rest of his teammates. With the current season expected to resume, the Portuguese international looks fitter than ever and raring to go.