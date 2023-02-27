Cristiano Ronaldo shows off stylish look as he poses with his son and Mike Tyson at Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight

Cristiano Ronaldo was in attendance at the Diriyah Stadium in Saudi Arabia for the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight on Sunday (26 February).

The Portuguese icon posted an Instagram story (h/t @lnstantFoot) where he is seen posing with his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and boxing great Mike Tyson. Ronaldo wouldn't have had to travel much to be in attendance for the highly-anticipated fight between Fury and Paul.

He has been in Saudi Arabia since late December after sealing a move to Riyadh-based giants Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo and his son bore witness to Jake Paul being handed his first loss in professional boxing.

Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of boxing legend Tyson Fury, won the fight via an eight-round split decision. The Manchester-born boxer now boasts a 9-0-0 record as a pro boxer (4 K.O).

Paul's record now stands at 6-0-1 (4 K.O). The YouTuber-turned-boxer wouldn't have had a lot to complain about after the fight, considering he was outboxed and bettered by Fury in virtually every meaningful metric.

Nevertheless, he did come out after the fight to demand a rematch. Paul was quoted as saying (h/t @MichaelBenson):

"All respect to Tommy, he won. I think we deserve that rematch. I don't know if I agree with the judges. I got a 10-8 round twice… I felt flat, I got sick really bad twice in this camp, injured my arm. But I lost, I'm not making excuses."

Cristiano Ronaldo continues impressive form for Al-Nassr with treble vs Damac

Fans would have been concerned after Cristiano Ronaldo failed to either score or assist in his first two official appearances for Al-Nassr.

The former Manchester United forward's reply to his critics since then has been emphatic. The 38-year-old has played a direct part in all of Al-Nassr's last 10 goals across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the last of four goals in Al-Nassr's 2-2 draw against Al Fateh on 3 February. He followed it by scoring four times in his team's 4-0 win against Al-Wehda in the following game.

He showed his playmaking ability when he assisted both of his team's goals in a 2-1 win against Al-Taawoun on 17 February. Ronaldo's latest exploits came in the form of a hat-trick in Faris Najd's 3-0 win over Damac on Saturday (25 February).

He has registered eight goals and two assists in six games across competitions for Al-Nassr, who hold a two-point lead at the top of the table after 18 games.

