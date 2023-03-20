Cristiano Ronaldo shows off stylish pose as he joins Portugal camp ahead of European qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo has geared up for their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers with Portugal by stylishly posing in an Instagram post. The Al Nassr forward is set to represent Selecao das Quinas for the first time since the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The legendary forward was part of the Portugal side that crashed out of the World Cup in the quarterfinals against Morocco. He started the 1-0 defeat on the bench and there were a lot of questions about his future with the national team.

However, new Portugal national team boss Roberto Martinez selected Ronaldo, 38, in his 25-man squad for the UEFA Euro qualifiers. They host Liechtenstein at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Thursday (23 March). Ronaldo's side then head to Luxembourg three days later.

Cristiano Ronaldo sent out a post of himself relaxing before he jets off to Europe. He captioned the snap with a Portugal flag and a love heart.

Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Patrice Evra replied in the comments, saying:

"I can feel the focus (flames x3)."

The iconic striker will be looking to add to his incredible record of 118 goals in 196 games for Portugal. He is the all-time leading goalscorer in international competition.

Ronaldo has been in superb form for Al Nassr since joining the Saudi Pro League side in January. The attacker has bagged nine goals and two assists in 10 games across competitions for Rudi Garcia's side. It bodes well for Selecao as they look to get their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign off to a good start.

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he will be available for Portugal at UEFA Euro 2024

Ronaldo won the Euros in 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed back in September last year that he will be part of the 2024 Euros in Germany. He stated before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar:

“I still feel motivated, I feel that my ambition is still up there.

Ronaldo continued:

"I am in a national team with many young players still, with an extraordinary future and obviously, I want to be part of this World Cup and the European Championship as well – I will take over right away.”

The Portuguese legend won his first international trophy with Selecao in that very competition. He lifted the European Championships in 2016 after a 1-0 victory over France in the final.

However, many were speculating that last year's World Cup may be his last appearance at the international tournament. That appears not to be the case with Cristiano Ronaldo's ambition still high.

