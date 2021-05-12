Cristiano Ronaldo skips Juventus training for bizarre reason

Cristiano Ronaldo skipped Juventus' training session on Monday to visit Ferrari's Formula One headquarters in Maranello, Italy. The Portuguese star posed for photos and signed jerseys before leaving.

Juventus are struggling to make it to the Champions League next season and have a big match on Wednesday night. They face Sassuolo in a must-win game to keep their chances of finishing in the top 4 alive.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo skipped the training session on Monday. The Portuguese star will reportedly ask to leave the Serie A side this summer if they do not make it to the Champions League.

Fabrizio Romano told talkSPORT in this regard:

"If Juventus will be out of the Champions League the feeling here in Italy is that Cristiano will ask to leave. Let's see what club can sign Cristiano this summer. Remember he has an incredible salary here at Juventus for one more season for £30million. This something really huge for Cristiano right now, and it's really difficult in this financial situation to find a club prepared to pay him the same salary."

Juventus urged to sell Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Juventus midfielder Massimo Mauro has urged the Serie A side to sell Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. He believes the forward is neither a team player nor a leader.

While speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport earlier this season, Mauro said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo has never been a leader where he has played and he never will be. He is like a company and his turnover is more important to him than the success of the team. He is a great individualist, he is not a team player. From the point of view of results, Juventus with him did not do better than in the past, they even did worse in the Champions League. That is why the best thing for both of them is that their paths separate."

Cristiano Ronaldo has 27 goals in 31 appearances for Juventus in the league this season. However, he only has 3 assists and was unable to help the side win a trophy this season. With the Portuguese star skipping training yesterday, his appearance in the match against Sassuolo is doubtful.