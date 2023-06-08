Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed for ex-Manchester United star in Saudi Pro League Team of the Season

Cristiano Ronaldo has been snubbed for former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo in the Saudi Pro League Team of the Season.

The Portuguese superstar joined Al-Nassr midway through the season in January on a two-and-a-half-year deal reported to be worth £173 million a year.

Despite having much less time to work with compared to other players in the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo still scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 16 appearances. However, the Knights of Najd failed to win the title, finishing five points behind Al-Ittihad.

The Portuguese finished as the Saudi Pro League's fifth top scorer. Unfortunately, this wasn't enough for him to be named in the Team of the Season.

Al-Hilal forward Odion Ighalo, who scored five goals for Manchester United during his loan spell there, was named in attack. The Nigeria international scored 19 goals in 27 appearances.

Ighalo was named up front alongside Al-Fateh duo Firas Al-Buraikan, who scored 17 goals in 30 games, and Mourad Batna, who scored 10 goals in 25 appearances.

The Team of the Season also featured Brazil international Marcelo Grohe in goal. Madallah Al-Olayan, Ahmed Hegazi, Ahmed Sharahili, and Ghislain Konan make up the defense.

The midfield consists of former Bayern Munich star Luiz Gustavo, Romarinho, and Kaku. The full Team of the Season can be viewed below:

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to have a greater impact next season after he recently committed his near future with Al-Nassr.

"The coach didn't have respect for me" - When Cristiano Ronaldo attacked Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

In an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan in November, Cristiano Ronaldo took out his frustrations on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for showing a lack of respect.

Cristiano Ronaldo's second spell at Manchester United didn't have the happy ending many thought it would have. He returned to Old Trafford ahead of the 2021-22 season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The 38-year-old finished as the club's top-scorer with 24 goals in 38 appearances.

However, his struggles began the following season under new manager Erik ten Hag. Cristiano Ronaldo lost his place in the starting XI, and he scored just three goals in 16 appearances before conveying his frustrations in an interview with Piers Morgan.

The Portuguese skipper accused Ten Hag of not respecting him and also criticized the club in a lengthy tirade. He said (via Sporting News):

"The coach didn't have respect for me. So this is why the relationship, it's in that way. He keep saying in the press that he come to me, he like me blah, blah, blah, but that is only for the press, 100 per cent. If you don’t have respect for me, I'm never going to have respect for you."

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract was mutually terminated with Manchester United days later and he ended up joining Al-Nassr in January.

