Cristiano Ronaldo snubs roadside fan desperate for his autograph while driving into Manchester United training ahead of derby against Man City

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to stop for a Manchester United supporter who was desperate for his autograph on the way to training.

The forward could make his second Premier League start of the season in Sunday's Manchester derby (October 2). Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are both struggling for fitness, which could open the door for Cristiano Ronaldo to start up front against City.

Cristiano Ronaldo could start for the first time in seven weeks in the Premier League against Manchester City due to uncertainty over the form of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. Neither has fully trained this week.



Cristiano Ronaldo could start for the first time in seven weeks in the Premier League against Manchester City due to uncertainty over the form of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. Neither has fully trained this week.

According to The Mirror, the Portugal captain was snapped heading into Manchester United's Carrington training ground on Friday morning (September 30). Ronaldo can clearly be seen driving past a supporter holding a pen and a shirt but the striker did not want to slow down the long line of traffic behind him.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner did give the male supporter a thumbs up as a consolation. Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to improve his output for the season on Sunday, as he has failed to score in six Premier League appearances.

The former Real Madrid forward's only goal this season was a penalty during Manchester United's 2-0 victory over FC Sheriff in the Europa League.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ 🏽 Cristiano Ronaldo giving autographs to the fans in Braga, Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo giving autographs to the fans in Braga, Portugal ❤️🇵🇹💪🏽 https://t.co/FgfMDDxzwQ

Pundit believes Manchester United have improved since Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped

The iconic attacker scored 24 goals in 38 appearances last term following his move back to Old Trafford. However, many believe that the Portuguese is unable to fit into the Erik Ten Hag system, which requires a high press and defending from the front.

United have won four consecutive top-flight games since Ronaldo was dropped and Gabby Agbonlahor believes the forward will find it hard to get a regular place in the team.

The former Aston Villa forward claimed several Red Devils stars have improved since the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. He told Football Insider:

“Man United look a lot better now, they look more organized and like they have a better team spirit. Everyone was calling for Man United to drop Ronaldo and play players who want to press and they are reaping the benefits."

You look at [Christian] Eriksen and [Bruno] Fernandes in the middle creating and [Scott] McTominay’s looking good. Antony looks like a great signing. [Jadon] Sancho is starting to want to take players on and Rashford is looking like we want to see and thought we had. This amazing Rashford is a guarantee for the World Cup with the way he’s playing."

Agbonlahor added:

"It’s looking better at Man United. What it has done as well has probably forced [Todd] Boehly’s hand at Chelsea to think ‘If I don’t change this soon we might not make the top-four."

GOAL @goal The end of the road for Cristiano Ronaldo? The end of the road for Cristiano Ronaldo? 😣 https://t.co/EQ8ZiWzSgQ

