Cristiano Ronaldo spends $65 million on luxury purchase to accommodate growing family needs: Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly splashed $65 million on a new airplane to accommodate growing family needs.

As reported by Portuguese outlet VIP, the Portuguese superstar has spent $65 million on a new plane as he needed an upgrade on his current one.

According to the report, Cristiano Ronaldo already had a Gulfstream G200, which had a capacity of only eight or 10 passengers.

The new $65 million plane reportedly has a capacity of 18 passengers and is fitted with a wardrobe, beds, and an entertainment system, among other amenities.

Ronaldo is currently the highest-paid footballer in the world and is also among the highest-paid athletes across all sports.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo The guy that made millions of people watch the Saudi League just so they could watch him play. The guy that made millions of people watch the Saudi League just so they could watch him play.🐐♥️ https://t.co/nxBas516ph

In January 2023, he received the highest salary ever in the history of football, worth €200 million per year to join Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr.

The Portugal international has been on fire for the Riyadh-based side since his arrival, having scored 11 goals in 12 games across competitions while also producing two assists.

Despite Ronaldo's form, Al-Nassr find themselves second in the table, trailing Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad by three points.

The former Manchester United forward was also on song for Portugal during the international break as he scored four goals in two UEFA European Qualifiers games.

Al-Nassr legend makes dramatic Cristiano Ronaldo u-turn after suggesting he'd be a marketing and technical failure

Al-Nassr legend Hussein Abdulghani has admitted that his assessment of Cristiano Ronaldo when the Portuguese icon joined Al-Aalami was wrong.

Abdulghani was among those who were against the idea of the Portugal international joining the Saudi Arabian side.

In December, the former defender said that the Portuguese icon would not benefit the Riyadh-based club on or off the pitch, saying (via h/t Gorgeous):

"Ronaldo will not be useful to Al-Nassr, neither in marketing nor technically!"

After the Riyadh-based club got the deal across the line, Abdulghani reiterated his stance (via h/t mdjralnassr on Twitter):

"The goal of signing Cristiano Ronaldo is non-technical."

In February, the Al-Aalami legend stuck to his opinion regarding the former Real Madrid attacker. (via Gorgeous):

"Ronaldo's level is not convincing yet."

However, Abdulghani has finally changed his views regarding Ronaldo after his stunning run of form for Al-Nassr. He said: (via mdjralnassr on Twitter):

"The legend Cristiano Ronaldo is a great player, and the idea (of my previous comments) was that he would lose passion with Al-Nassr but now he has a lot to offer."

Poll : 0 votes