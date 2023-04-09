"He has a lot to offer" - Al-Nassr legend makes dramatic Cristiano Ronaldo u-turn after suggesting he'd be a marketing and technical failure

Al-Nassr legend Hussein Abdulghani has admitted that his assessment of Cristiano Ronaldo when the Portuguese icon joined Al-Aalami was wrong.

Ronaldo was left without a club after he left Manchester United by mutual consent in November last year. Al-Nassr took advantage of the opportunity by convincing the forward to join them on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Al-Aalami signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was viewed as a massive coup for Saudi Arabia as a whole. Al-Tai FC chief Turki Al-Dhabaan recently explained how Ronaldo's presence has made transfer negotiations easier for other clubs in the Saudi Pro League as well.

Abdulghani, though, was among those who were skeptical about Rudi Garcia's side signing Ronaldo. In December, the former defender claimed that the Portuguese icon would not benefit the Riyadh-based club on or off the pitch, saying (h/t Gorgeous):

"Ronaldo will not be useful to Al-Nassr, neither in marketing nor technically!"

After the Riyadh-based club got the deal across the line, Abdulghani reiterated his stance, saying (h/t mdjralnassr on Twitter):

"The goal of signing Cristiano Ronaldo is non-technical."

In February, the Al-Aalami legend said that he was not convinced by Ronaldo after the forward had played just two games in all competitions for the club (via Gorgeous):

"Ronaldo's level is not convincing yet."

However, the former Real Madrid superstar has since found his footing at Mrsool Park. Ronaldo has eleven goals and two assists in just nine Saudi Pro League appearances so far.

Contrary to Abdulghani's claims, Ronaldo's presence has boosted the club's pedigree both on and off the pitch. Having been proven wrong by the 38-year-old, the Saudi Arabia great has now admitted that he stands corrected, saying (via mdjralnassr on Twitter):

"The legend Cristiano Ronaldo is a great player, and the idea (of my previous comments) was that he would lose passion with Al-Nassr but now he has a lot to offer."

Abdulghani is only one of many doubters who Ronaldo has proved wrong over his illustrious career.

Cristiano Ronaldo determined to lead Al-Nassr to Saudi Pro League glory

Al-Nassr are determined to end Al-Hilal's three-year reign in the Saudi Pro League by winning the title this season. Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival has certainly boosted their chances of dethroning their Riyadh rivals.

Al-Aalami are second in the standings with 52 points, having won 16 and drawn four of their 22 games so far. They sit just one point behind league leaders Al-Ittihad. Ronaldo will hope to fire his team in front in the coming weeks.

