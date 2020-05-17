Ronaldo is spending some quality family time at home in isolation

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been spending some quality family time at home in isolation with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his four children.

Cristiano Ronaldo is isolating in Turin after leaving his hometown of Madeira at the beginning of this month - in preparation for the possibility of first-team training being allowed once again.

On May 16, Italy recorded 875 new COVID-19 cases and a further 153 deaths.

In one picture, Cristiano Ronaldo is seen playing with his two girls Eva and Alana as Georgina took a wide shot of them all together as a group.

Then, his oldest son Cristiano Jr recorded the pair curling up into a ball on the floor with the younger children lovingly embracing them, having fun.

This is the sort of wholesome content that supporters have wanted to see, but not always received in the past. Cristiano Ronaldo tends to keep his private life away from social media, but wants to have fun with family, all while staying safe during these unprecedented times at home.

Georgina wrote: "I love spending days together playing and learning, enjoying ourselves. If there is something that we can positively get out of this isolation, it is that we create the happiest moments ourselves and they are 99% of the time. Little moments, everyday things, family. I love you."

This latest update comes after Italy's Serie A were given permission by prime minister Giuseppe Conte to resume full squad training from tomorrow, May 18.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be eager to finish the season

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus were involved in one of the closest title races in recent years, with Simone Inzaghi's Lazio just a point behind them after 26 games played.

10 - Cristiano #Ronaldo is the 1st #Juventus' player to have found the net in 10 successive games played by the Bianconeri in the history of the Serie A. Star.#VeronaJuve pic.twitter.com/U8UZVSesWK — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 8, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo will be eager to finish the 2019-20 campaign on the pitch, rather than by ending the season prematurely as France's top two divisions did earlier this month.

Now 35, Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping that his goalscoring form is not hindered too much by the sudden break in play, especially as Juventus can still win big if the season continues.

They were 1-0 down on aggregate to Ligue 1 side Lyon in their Champions League last-16 clash, but Ronaldo is no stranger to staging comebacks - not least in Europe's elite club competition, which he's already won five times as a player.

Ronaldo and his Juventus teammates struggled against Lyon in their surprise first leg defeat

Lazio's Ciro Immobile led the Serie A scoring charts with 27 top-flight goals and having missed out on the accolade to Fabio Quagliarella last year, Cristiano Ronaldo (on 21) will want to make up for lost time - when play is eventually given the all-clear to resume.

No return date has been confirmed for the Serie A's resumption, but a decision is expected to be made in the coming days. Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus will look to finish the season strongly, as the Bianconeri look to win their ninth league title on the bounce.