Cristiano Ronaldo spotted in Al-Nassr's training facility as much-awaited debut edges closer

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted at Al-Nassr's training facility on Friday, fueling speculation that his much-anticipated debut for the Saudi-based club is imminent. The Portuguese superstar recently completed a staggering €200 million move to Al-Nassr, making him one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

His move to the Saudi Professional League has been met with mixed reactions, with some questioning the league's competitiveness and the player's U-turn over his earlier statements.

However, there is no doubt that Ronaldo's presence will significantly boost Al-Nassr, and fans are eagerly anticipating his debut for the club.

The 37-year-old Portuguese international received a hero's welcome on his arrival in Riyadh two days back. He was presented to a packed house at Al Nassr's home ground, Mrsool Park, on Tuesday, January 3.

Al Nassr is set to face Al Ta'ee in a Saudi Pro League match on Thursday, January 5. However, the presence of their blockbuster signing in the playing X1 remains uncertain. Manager Rudi Garcia will have to make a tough call about whether or not he should tweak his team to include Ronaldo or give him a start in their next game against Al Shabab on January 14.

Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr marks a new chapter in his storied career and fans worldwide will be eager to see how he performs in the Saudi Professional League. His debut for the club is sure to be a highly-anticipated event and all eyes will be on the Portuguese superstar as he takes to the pitch for the first time in an Al-Nassr shirt.

Al-Hilal defender Ali Albulayhi says Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Al Nassr would benefit football development in Saudi Arabia

Al-Hilal defender Ali Albulayhi has said that Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Al Nassr will benefit football development in Saudi Arabia despite him being a part of their biggest rivals in the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese superstar recently completed a move to the Saudi Professional League club on a free transfer and Albulayhi believes that his presence will help elevate the league.

"The deal of Cristiano Ronaldo will benefit Saudi Arabia, and I wish him success," Albulayhi said.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Ali Albulayhi [Al-Hilal defender]:



"The deal of Cristiano Ronaldo will benefit Saudi Arabia, and I wish him success."

It remains to be seen how Ronaldo will adapt to life in the Saudi league after competing in Europe and playing for the biggest of the clubs.

