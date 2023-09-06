Cristiano Ronaldo spotted wearing rare luxury accessory worth staggering $920,000 as he joins Portugal for international duty

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Portugal for their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Slovakia (September 8) and Luxembourg (September 11).

The 38-year-old was spotted wearing a rare luxury watch worth $920,000. Ronaldo wore a limited edition Caviar Tourbillon Blue Sapphire in 18K white gold, of which only 18 editions are available worldwide.

The case and the set comprise 232 baguette-cut blue sapphires, and 16 baguette-cut blue and rose-cut blue sapphires, respectively. The dial of the watch is set with 140 baguette-cut blue invisible sapphires.

It can take up to three years to find the right stones and the exact matching color. The retail price of the watch is $920,000, as mentioned by insaneluxurylife in an Instagram post, which reads:

"@cristiano ahead of the qualifying games for the upcoming 2024 European Championship wears a @jacobandco Caviar Tourbillon ‘Blue Sapphire’ in 18k white gold, a limited edition of 18 pieces."

"The case is set with 232 baguette-cut blue sapphires, the crown set with 16 baguette-cut blue sapphires and rose-cut blue sapphires while the dial is invisibly set with 140 baguette-cut blue sapphires. It can take up to three years to find the right stones, with exactly the right matching color. #JacobandCo."

"Retail price: $ 920,000.00. Photo: @portugal | @jacobandco"

Meanwhile, Ronaldo will hope to continue from where he left off for Portugal in his last international outing. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner marked his record 200th international appearance with his 123rd goal. He scored the winner in Roberto Martinez's side's 1-0 win at Iceland in a Euro 2024 qualifier in June.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared in club football this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been on fire for Al-Nassr this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a fabulous start to the 2022-23 season for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr. The 38-year-old scored six times in as many games - including twice in the final as Al-Alamy won the Arab Club Champions Cup.

Ronaldo provided an assist in his team's come-from-behind 4-2 win over Shabab Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League playoffs. He has since sizzled in the new SPL season.

Following a blank in the 2-0 home defeat to Al-Taawoun, the Portuguese maestro bagged his first Al-Nassr hat-trick in the 5-0 win at Al-Fateh. He followed up with a brace and an assist in the next game - a 4-0 home win over Al-Shahab. He then bagged a goal and two assists in the 5-1 win at Al-Hazm.

Against Al-Hazm, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 850 career goals. He also provided assists in four consecutive games for the first time in his illustrious career. With six goals and four assists in the new SPL season, the Portugal captain tops both charts.