"Cristiano Ronaldo started as a winger and evolved into a centre-forward" - David Moyes tips West Ham star to emulate Manchester United legend

West Ham United manager David Moyes has tipped his star forward Jarrod Bowen to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo by evolving into a centre-forward.

The tactician believes such a role shift would be beneficial to both the player and club, especially considering how much it'd cost to sign an established striker in the market.

West Ham will look up to Bowen to provide the answers in front of goal when they clash with German outfit Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (December 14).

Originally a right winger, the Englishman is set to deployed in a centre-forward role at the London Stadium, and Moyes believes he can thrive in that position.

Ahead of the showdown, the West Ham manager backed the forward to follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo by making that huge role shift and save his club from splashing millions on a new striker.

"It’s been so difficult for lots of clubs to go and buy centre-forwards at the right price, ones who can come in and make an impact immediately," Moyes was quoted as saying by Allfootballapp.

"It may be a bad example, but (Cristiano) Ronaldo started as a winger and eventually evolved into a centre-forward. They’ve been assist-makers in the earlier part of their career, and they start to want the goals. Jarrod can do both."

"If he keeps scoring the goals, it will keep him in Gareth Southgate’s mind," the tactician added.

West Ham United need to avoid defeat to Freiburg to finish atop Group A, while a defeat would send them into a two-legged playoff for a spot in the knockout phase. Jarrod Bowen will hope to put up a Cristiano Ronaldo-like performance and deliver the goods for the Hammers at the London Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo still going strong at Al Nassr

Despite having clocked 38, Cristiano Ronaldo isn't showing any signs of slowing down yet. The Portuguese icon is firing on all cylinders for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, and it wouldn't be far-fetched to say that he continues to be among the world's finest finishers.

This season, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has bagged 20 goals and 10 assists for Al-Nassr in 22 appearances across competitions. That includes 16 goals and eight assists in the Saudi Pro League, three goals and one assist in the AFC Champions League, one goal in the King's Cup and one assist in the AFC Champions League qualifiers.

Ronaldo has scored the joint-most goals in 2023 with 50 strikes. He's tied with Manchester City forward Erling Haaland, while Bayern Munich sharpshooter Harry Kane and PSG hitman Kylian Mbappe follow with 49.