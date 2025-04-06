"Cristiano Ronaldo should sue him for defamation", "Get rid of him in the summer" - Fans slam Manchester United star after Manchester City draw

Manchester United fans on X have blasted Alejandro Garnacho after he struggled to make an impact during their 0-0 draw against Manchester City. The two sides faced each other in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 6.
Manchester United had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the 20th minute when Diogo Dalot delivered an accurate cross into the box. Despite being unmarked, Garnacho got his header all wrong from close range, squandering the hosts' chance.
Both sides threatened to seal the win in the second half following chances from Phil Foden, Omar Marmoush, and Joshua Zirkzee. However, Andre Onana and Ederson's solid performances ensured the Manchester derby ended in a stalemate.
Alejandro Garnacho played all 90 minutes down the left wing. However, the 20-year-old created zero chances for his side, landed zero shots on target from an attempted two, and lost possession 11 times. The Argentine has been poor in the Premier League this season, bagging just four goals and one assist in 30 appearances.
One Manchester United fan posted a bold statement regarding Garnacho's reported idol, Cristiano Ronaldo:
"How do you lot watch Garnacho and stay sane? Ronaldo should sue him for defamation"
Another fan tweeted:
"Somewhere inside Garnacho’s little head, he thinks he moves like 08/09 season Cristiano Ronaldo"
Other fans reacted below:
"I wouldn’t wish watching Alejandro Garnacho weekly even on my worst enemy," one fan commented
"Ran out of words to sum up just how bad Garnacho actually is. Guy actually peaked at 18 ffs," another added
"Won’t even lie, my patience is running very thin with Garnacho," one fan admitted
"Garnacho started on the left, moved to the right mid game, moved back to the left now… how about taking him off the pitch Ruben mate," one fan typed
"We need to get rid of him in the summer the way he walks around that pitch & plays asif he won multiple ballon d'or for us. His attitude on the pitch stinks all he think is about himself & being the headline maker feel sorry for dorgu playing on his side never gets the ball," another chimed in
"The killer instinct was missing today" - Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes provides verdict following Manchester City draw
Despite being happy with their overall effort, Bruno Fernandes believes Manchester United weren't clinical enough in front of goal during their stalemate against Manchester City.
While the Cityzens had more possession with 58 percent of the ball, Ruben Amorim and Co. looked more threatening in attack, landing 13 shots in total, with two being on target (xG of 0.92). Meanwhile, Manchester City mustered nine shots in total, with five being on target (xG of 0.49).
Unfortunately, Manchester United's decision-making in the final third let them down. Fernandes touched upon this while talking to Sky Sports (via @UnitedStandMUFC on X):
"Happy with the performance but with the result, of course not. We need points in the game and we are aware of that. We played a very good side. The game was a little bit more there for us, we were a bit more dangerous than them."
He added:
"We just need to have a bit more of a killer instinct. In the first half we had to many touches when we just needed one. We were patient, very organised but the killer instinct was missing today."
Manchester United are currently 13th in the Premier League standings with 38 points from 31 games. They next face Lyon in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals (April 10).
Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on April 6, 2025, at 11:30 PM IST. They are subject to change.