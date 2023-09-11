Cristiano Ronaldo or Thierry Henry? John Stones chooses between the two legendary attackers 

Manchester City defender John Stones chose former Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo over Arsenal legend Thierry Henry during a recent interview at the 2023 PFA Awards.

While talking to GOAL, the English defender was asked to make a few choices between former and current football stars. Stones started the list by choosing Gareth Bale former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard.

He then picked Liverpool Legends Luis Suarez and Steven Gerrard over Mohamed Salah and N'Golo Kante respectively. He was then asked to choose between two Manchester United legends, Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie. Replying to the question, the 29-year-old chose his compatriot.

The 29-year-old had to then make the last choice between Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry. After a small pause, John Stones decided to go with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo started for Portugal in Seleção das Quinas' most recent win (1-0) in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers on September 9 as they locked horns against Slovakia at the Tehelné pole. Bruno Fernandes scored the only goal in the 43rd minute of the match with the help of an assist from Bernardo Silva.

John Stones talks about Harry Kane's departure from Premier League

John Stones was also asked about Harry Kane leaving Tottenham Hotspur for German champions, Bayern Munich, earlier this summer. The Englishman was asked if he's happy that he'll not have to face the 30-year-old in the Premier League. Stones replied (via GOAL):

"Yes and no. He's so good. You want to play against the best players and prove what you can do against them. We had a quite nice rivalry as well."

Later in the interview, the Manchester City defender was quizzed about his opinion on whether Harry Kane will get the respect he deserves at Bayern Munich. Replying to the question, Stones praised his English teammate.

"100%. For what he brings to the game. What he's known for, his goals. Yeah, he's gonna fit in well."

Bayern Munich completed the signing of English striker, Harry Kane for a transfer fee of €100 million from Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer. Since then, the 30-year-old has scored three goals for the Bavarians in four appearances.