Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry and more: Michael Owen names his greatest XI in Premier League history 

Michael Owen has included a number of his former Manchester United and Liverpool teammates in his all-time greatest Premier League XI.
The former England international made 326 appearances in the English top-flight and scored 150 goals, which puts him 10th on the all-time list of Premier League goalscorers.
Owen played for Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United, and Stoke City during his time in England and opted for a 4-3-3 formation when it came to picking his best ever XI.
Speaking to Give Me Sport, the retired forward put Red Devils icon Peter Schmeichel in goal. "The Great Dane" was behind an all-English back four of Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, and Ashley Cole.
Owen selected Liverpool and England teammate Steven Gerrard in his midfield, alongside legendary Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira and Man Utd star Paul Scholes.
The Premier League's all-time record goalscorer, Alan Shearer, leads a formidable frontline, which also includes Arsenal idol Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar is the only current player in the lineup.
The former Three Lions hitman also selected a three-man bench consisting of Manchester City duo Yaya Toure and Kevin De Bruyne.
Michael Owen explains the choices behind the greatest ever Premier League XI
Owen also explained his selections, which consisted of five Manchester United legends.
Firstly, on Cristiano Ronaldo, the pundit stated:
“I had to get Ronaldo in. He’s one of the greatest players ever. Full stop.“
Owen also felt that former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was his easiest selection, as he stated:
“The first name that went in, Steven Gerrard. He went in straight away. He had absolutely everything. He’s too big, too strong, too fast, amazing in the air, amazing tackler, amazing shooter of the ball. Scored goals, assists, passing was perfection. What can’t Steven Gerrard do? Big names, you want him next to you. Honestly, just the best.”
The pundit also mentioned that he was close to selecting current Reds defender Virgil van Dijk, but decided to go with Terry and Ferdinand.
Owen proclaimed:
“One other name that I had in my mind was Virgil van Dijk. I think he’s the best defender in the world. I think he’s, possibly, as a one-year the best defender I’ve ever seen. But he’s not done it for long enough yet. He had a season out, a full season out not so long ago."
He added:
"He’s been at Liverpool so long, they’ve only won one Premier League while he’s been there. I feel those two players have done more in the Premier League than Van Dijk but I would have to give him a mention because I think he’s off the scale.”