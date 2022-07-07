"Cristiano Ronaldo only thinks of his goals and records" - Cassano's comments on 5-time Ballon d'Or winner resurface amid rumors of Manchester United exit

Antonio Cassano's past comments about Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo have resurfaced online. The Italian forward had ripped into Ronaldo during the latter's time with Juventus.

Ronaldo, who spent three years in Turin, won two Serie A titles. Despite racking up an impressive 101 strikes in 134 games, Ronaldo failed to help the Turin side win the Champions League. He was also part of the Bianconeri side that lost the league title to Inter Milan in his final season in Italy.

Incidentally, Juventus changed managers for all three seasons while Ronaldo was at the club. Massimiliano Allegri, Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo all found themselves in the dugout.

Cassano noted how Ronaldo was the common denominator behind the failure of all three coaches to win the Champions League with Juventus.

The Italian, who also played for Real Madrid, claimed on Bobo TV, as per the Mirror (via Express):

"You can't have a coach who wants to play football with Cristiano Ronaldo. He's a brake on Pirlo (the then manager at Juventus). Cristiano only thinks about his goals and records. If you're president and you want to start a new cycle, you cannot give a rookie coach the responsibility of coaching someone like Ronaldo."

Cassano added:

"Juventus got rid of a coach [Massimiliano Allegri] who, in the last 20 or 30 years, has produced the best football in Italy and his big problem was one: Cristiano Ronaldo. It was for [Maurizio] Sarri and it is for Pirlo."

He went on to point out how he thinks the Manchester United forward is at the root of the problem for any coach.

"Juve already got burned last year because Sarri was unable to find the right chemistry with him and some other players, so what do you do? You take another coach who would like to play football and you still have Cristiano Ronaldo as a blocker for that."

Cassano concluded:

"If you have chosen the path of [playing a certain type of] football, Ronaldo is not good."

Are Manchester United facing the same problem as Juventus with Cristiano Ronaldo?

Manchester United signed Ronaldo from Juventus last summer, bringing him backto Old Trafford on a two-year contract. Despite the 37-year-old netting 24 goals in 38 games, United endured a poor season. They finished sixth in the league standings and did not go deep in any of the cup competitions.

The Red Devils have appointed Erik ten Hag with plans to build a team for the future. At his age, Ronaldo might not fit into those plans and if Cassano's comments are to be taken at face value, he might even prove to be a hindrance to the project.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Man United are aware of his desire to leave the club - but insist on their position: not for sale, want to keep him. Confirmed. Cristiano Ronaldo to miss return to Manchester United training today “due to family reasons”, club have accepted this explanation.Man United are aware of his desire to leave the club - but insist on their position: not for sale, want to keep him. Confirmed. Cristiano Ronaldo to miss return to Manchester United training today “due to family reasons”, club have accepted this explanation. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFCMan United are aware of his desire to leave the club - but insist on their position: not for sale, want to keep him. https://t.co/Tzj40IidtU

