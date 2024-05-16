Cristiano Ronaldo tops 2024 Forbes’ highest-paid athletes list ahead of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

Football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe appeared on the Forbes' 2024 list of highest-paid athletes in the world. The Portuguese icon topped the list, with the Argentine hero third and the Frenchman sixth. The sport's stars dominate the list, holding five spots in the top 10. Apart from the trio, Karim Benzema (eighth) and Neymar (seventh) also make appearances.

Ronaldo is believed to earn a staggering £157 million a year with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in the most lucrative contract in sports history. His arch-rival Messi, who made a move to the MLS' Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain last season, makes a reported £107 million a year.

His former teammate Mbappe, who announced his departure from Les Parisien earlier this week, earns £87 million. Neymar and Benzema, who also ply their trade in the Saudi Pro League, bring in £85 million and £84 million respectively.

Golfer Jon Rahm (second - £172 million), basketball stars LeBron James (fourth - £101 million), Giannis Antetokounmpo (fifth - £88 million) completed the Top 5. Stephen Curry (ninth - £81 million). NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson round off the top 10 (£79 million).

Former Chelsea star urges Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to not return to Europe

Former Premier League defender William Gallas claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi should stay away from Europe's top leagues. The Frenchman suggested that the pair may struggle to match the levels of play if they return to Europe.

He said to Genting Casino:

“Where Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are playing at the moment is best for them. They wouldn't be able to compete in the top leagues, like the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and Bundesliga. They are both nearly 40 years old, and they seem happy where they are.

"If Messi and Ronaldo came back to Europe, they would have a lot criticism and possibly put a stain on their careers, because they wouldn't be able to keep up with the other top players.”

After hugely successful careers in Europe, the pair moved to different continents to continue their careers last year. The Portuguese icon joined Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League while the Argentine superstar left PSG for Inter Miami.

They have both had sensational campaigns with their current clubs. Cristiano Ronaldo is the league's top scorer and has 42 goals and 12 assists in 41 appearances. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has driven Inter Miami to the top of the Eastern Conference in the MLS, with 12 goals and 11 assists in just 12 games.