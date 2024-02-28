“Cristiano Ronaldo is truly an example and a role model” - Luiz Gustavo says Portuguese icon isn’t just an ‘ordinary person’ 

Sao Paulo midfielder Luiz Gustavo has heaped praise on former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. The Brazilian, who played alongside the Portuguese superstar at Al-Nassr, said that he was a role model for up-and-coming players.

He said (via CristianoXtra on Twitter):

“Cristiano Ronaldo is truly an example and a role model. He is an inspiration to the new generation without a doubt. We will miss the kind of players like him with his career, his mentality, his discipline and his love not only for football, but for his well-being, which is very important to him. He is an intelligent man, he knows that he is not just an ordinary person.”

Gustavo played most of his career in Germany, beginning with Hoffenheim in 2008. He then secured a big move to Bayern Munich in 2011, playing with the Bavarian giants for two seasons before moving to Wolfsburg.

He eventually bounced around multiple clubs in Europe, including Marseille and Fenerbahce, before joining Al-Nassr in July 2022, just half a season before Ronaldo arrived. He left at the end of the season and eventually returned home, signing with Sao Paulo at the beginning of the year.

Portugal legend Deco highlights the difference between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Deco claimed that the pair were different players.

Former Barcelona attacker Deco gave a diplomatic answer when asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking to FourFourTwo, the La Blaugrana sporting director said he would rather have both of them on his team.

He said:

“Come on! They’re two different players. Cristiano was a pure winger in those early days – he used to get the ball and only think about dribbling past his opponents. He grew a lot as a player, becoming the competitive beast we’ve seen for so long. He has always been keen to develop in every way possible."

"Messi has always been a natural talent. He has adapted his game over time, but his way of moving has always been the same, so it’s hard to choose between one and the other. The ideal world would be to have both in my team – with them, you just pass them the ball and the rest is done!”

Deco is one of the select few to have played with both superstars, playing in the national team with Ronaldo while featuring alongside Messi during his Barcelona tenure.

Both Messi and Ronaldo have shown their ability to adapt to the game as it has changed. Ronaldo starred across Europe in England, Spain, and Italy before moving to the Middle East while the Inter Miami man was a legend at Barcelona.