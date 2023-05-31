Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who earned more through salary and endorsements over the past five years?

Data reveals that Cristiano Ronaldo has outmaneuvered Lionel Messi by $16 million in earnings from salaries and endorsements in the past half-decade, according to SafeBettingSites.com. The storied rivalry between these two titans of the beautiful game has been the driving force behind a meteoric rise in football salaries, notwithstanding the fact that both are verging on retirement.

The transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Al-Nassr created a seismic shift in the pay scale, catapulting him to the status of the highest-paid athlete in the world in 2023. Forbes (via ThePortugalNews) has reported that Ronaldo pocketed $46 million in salary and a staggering $109 million from endorsements this year.

This surge has propelled his five-year earnings to an astounding $629 million, with his on-field earnings constituting 54% of the total, amounting to $345 million over the last five years.

The data further reveals that Ronaldo amassed another $284 million through sponsorships and endorsements during this period, marking 2023 as the year of his highest off-field earnings.

While Ronaldo outshines Messi in terms of five-year financial gain, Messi steals the limelight regarding on-field earnings. According to the report, Messi's salary from 2019 to 2023 amounted to $406 million, outstripping Ronaldo by a margin of $61 million.

However, Lionel Messi's off-field earnings fell short by $77 million compared to Ronaldo's staggering figure, accumulating $207 million from endorsements over the past five years.

The rising celebrity status of these football demigods has resulted in their off-field earnings skyrocketing. Cristiano Ronaldo has more than doubled his off-field income over the past five years.

He raked in a whopping $90 million from endorsements and sponsorships in 2023, a significant leap from $44 million five years ago. Yet his annual salary witnessed a 57% decline during this period, plunging from $109 million in 2019 to $46 million in 2023.

Not to be outdone, Lionel Messi too experienced substantial growth in his off-field income, soaring from $35 million to $65 million. However, echoing Ronaldo's trajectory, Messi's salary saw a 30% drop over the past five years, decreasing from $92 million to $65 million.

Lionel Messi could become the highest-paid footballer, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Al-Hilal deal

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

In a move that's set to further escalate the monetary duel between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, reports have emerged stating that Messi has chosen to sign with the Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

This decision will see Messi not only outstrip Ronaldo's earnings at Al-Nassr but double them, placing him at the apex of football's financial pyramid, as per Foot Mercato (via Mirror).

Messi, currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain, appears ready to bid adieu to the French capital as his contract is set to expire on June 30. While his sentimental inclinations were reportedly leaning towards a Barcelona comeback, Foot Mercato suggests that a move to Al-Hilal may be the more pragmatic option.

His father and agent, Jorge, is said to have struck a whopping deal with the Saudi Arabian side. Lionel Messi's agreement is reportedly worth an astronomical €1.2 billion (£1.04 billion) over two years.

This puts him leagues ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's yearly earnings of around £173 million at Al-Nassr. If the reports hold true, this move will etch Messi's name in the annals of football history as the highest-paid player globally.

Poll : 0 votes