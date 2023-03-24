Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has scored more free kick goals for club and country?

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 60 career free-kick goals, one short of Lionel Messi's tally, after his stunning effort against Liechtenstein in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying game.

The Portugal captain netted the third for his team in the second half from the penalty spot. He also scored from a free kick from outside the box a few minutes later. Ronaldo launched a thudding strike to the roof of Benjamin Buchel's net.

Cristiano Ronaldo was a magnificent free-kick taker during the early stages of his career. However, he has struggled a bit in recent years. The Portuguese has now scored in back-to-back games from free-kicks.

After converting against Abha while playing for Al-Nassr earlier in the week, he has now scored against Liechtenstein as well. Ronaldo is now within touching distance of Lionel Messi's tally.

Portugal, meanwhile, managed to seal a 4-0 win with Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva being the scorers of the other goals. They will return to action on March 26 against Luxembourg.

Louis van Gaal made a stunning claim in the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate

Former Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal recently shared his two cents on the Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate. He stunningly claimed that Ronaldo is more of a team player, something that is usually said about Messi.

While Van Gaal acknowledged that both superstars are the best players of the modern era, his vote in the GOAT debate went to Ronaldo.

Van Gaal told Onda Cero:

"And the big question, Messi or Cristiano? The best players of this period are Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo . Choosing between them is difficult. Ronaldo has more results than Messi in titles. Messi has more individual awards, but Ronaldo is more of a team player. So you have to choose, I'm more of a team coach than an individual player. Messi may be the best football player, but you have to play as a team."

Ronaldo's Portugal have already played their game. Lionel Messi will return to action with world champions Argentina later tonight in a friendly against Panama.

