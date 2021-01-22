Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has won more major trophies?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have naturally both had trophy-laden careers, frequently winning major trophies with their respective teams. The two superstars have been hugely influential in their teams' success over the years and are widely recognised to be among the best of all time for that very reason.

Two days ago, Cristiano Ronaldo helped Juventus win their ninth Supercoppa Italiana title, taking his own tally of major trophies to 33. Out of those 33, Cristiano Ronaldo has won 2 with Portugal, 1 with Sporting Lisbon, 10 with Manchester United, 16 with Real Madrid and 4 with Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo also became the leading goal-scorer in football history after scoring his 760th career goal.

Following the Supercoppa Italiana victory against Napoli, Cristiano Ronaldo said:

“We are very happy with the win, it was difficult, especially as the pitch was terrible, but we got it done. We showed a different attitude to the bad performance against Inter. That is the past, this is a very important trophy and we hope this can give the team more confidence going into the future."

Cristiano Ronaldo also said that he believed Juventus can still win the Serie A title this season, despite currently finding themselves 10 points off league leaders AC Milan with a game in hand. The 33-year-old 5-time Ballon d'Or winner has 33 major trophies to his name, but is clearly hungry for as many more as he can get.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has brought in plenty of silverware at Barcelona ever since he started playing for the Catalan club. In total, Lionel Messi has won 36 major trophies with club and country, 34 of which have come with Barcelona and 2 for Argentina (U-20 World Cup and an Olympic Gold medal - both of which are considered major victories).

Perhaps the greatest thing to have happened to Barcelona, Lionel Messi has been a one-club man so far after coming through the ranks at Barcelona's famed youth academy - La Masia. Since then, Lionel Messi has scored 648 goals in 753 matches for Barcelona, helping them win a plethora of trophies including 10 LaLiga titles and 4 UEFA Champions League trophies.

Where do Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi stand among footballers with the most major trophy wins?

No footballer in the world has won as many major trophies as Dani Alves

With 33 and 36 major trophies to their name respectively, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi find themselves in the top 10 when players who have won the most major trophies are listed.

While Ronaldo is tied with Xavi in 9th place on the list, Messi is tied with Ryan Giggs in 4th. The top 10 list is as follows (T stands for tied):

#T9 Xavi - 33 major trophies

#T9 Cristiano Ronaldo - 33 major trophies

#T7 Vitor Baia - 34 major trophies

#T7 Gerard Pique - 34 major trophies

#6 Kenny Dalglish - 35 major trophies

#T4 Ryan Giggs - 36 major trophies

#T4 Lionel Messi - 36 major trophies

#T2 Maxwell - 37 major trophies

#T2 Andres Iniesta - 37 major trophies

#1 Dani Alves - 42 major trophies