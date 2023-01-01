Cristiano Ronaldo waited for offer from Real Madrid before agreeing to join Al Nassr - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo was not ready to move out of Europe after an eventful exit from Manchester United, and if reports are true, the 37-year-old Portuguese legend waited for his former club Real Madrid to sign him for a short stint, as per MARCA.

However, Los Blancos communicated that despite the club's owners and fans holding him in high regard for his immense contribution during his time at the Spanish club, they cannot plan a return for him. Real Madrid are already on the path of a complete overhaul of the team under Carlo Ancelloti, and Ronaldo's arrival will only make things tricky for the Italian manager.

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo did not immediately agree to join the Saudi-based club despite their humongous €200 million offer. Instead, he reportedly waited to see if any other offers, including one from his former Spanish club, would come his way before making a decision.

The Real Madrid legend requested to train at the advanced facilities of the Spanish club after Portugal's exit from the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The club, respecting his legacy at the Santiago Bernabeau, opened the doors for Ronaldo to train for as many days as he wanted. However, it has now been reported that the former Real Madrid legend was waiting for a call from the club owners on his return to the Spanish capital.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a hugely successful career at the Bernabeu, winning four Champions League titles, scoring a staggering 450 goals, and providing 131 assists in just 438 appearances for the Spanish club. He also won four Ballon d'Or awards while playing for Real Madrid.

While it is interesting to speculate about what might have been had Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid, it is clear that his move to Al Nassr has created shockwaves on the Asian continent.

The Portuguese forward is an icon in the football world and his arrival in Saudi Arabia will immensely help the development of football not just in the Middle East but also across the entire continent.

Al Nassr approached Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric after the arrival of his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Saudi Arabian football club Al Nassr have expressed interest in signing Croatian midfielder Luka Modric in the winter transfer window after the successful arrival of his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, as per MARCA.

However, Modric has reportedly rejected this option, stating that he is only interested in playing for Real Madrid. The news comes after the club recently announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, which has generated significant buzz among football fans.

Luka Modric, a veteran player with a successful career at both club and international levels, is likely to be a valuable addition to any team. However, it seems he is set to continue playing for Los Blancos for at least another season.

