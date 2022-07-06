"Cristiano Ronaldo wanted more" - Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United superstar unhappy with transfer dealings

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly feels the Old Trafford outfit's ambition in the transfer market is not on par with his expectations.

Ronaldo, who is in the final year of his current deal, has reportedly asked United to allow him to leave if a suitable offer arrives for him this summer. The 37-year-old is seemingly interested in joining a club where he can compete at the highest level.

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is currently exploring multiple options to find a proposal for his client. Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, as per ESPN.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Fabrizio Romano: "Cristiano Ronaldo is a big fan of Erik ten Hag's work. For him, ten Hag is NOT the problem. The real problem is the project, signings, and many steps of Man Utd". Fabrizio Romano: "Cristiano Ronaldo is a big fan of Erik ten Hag's work. For him, ten Hag is NOT the problem. The real problem is the project, signings, and many steps of Man Utd". https://t.co/RUNMxVdEED

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano provided some insight into the ongoing transfer saga involving the Portuguese striker. He said:

"In the last few days, Cristiano has spoken to Manchester United through his agent and has asked to leave the club this summer. Cristiano wants to go and try something different — he is not happy with the club's ambition in the market. Now, they have signed Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen is one step away from being official; Frenkie De Jong negotiations are ongoing, so let's see what's next. Lisandro Martinez is a player they want, but Cristiano Ronaldo wanted more."

He continued:

"He's convinced that Manchester City are on another level, also Liverpool after signing Darwin Nunez and extending the contract of Mohamed Salah. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are doing very good in the market, so Cristiano's thinking is that Manchester United are not at the best level in the Premier League and face the risk of not being in the top positions of the Premier League next season. This is why Cristiano is not happy and has asked to leave the club and this is why Jorge Mendes is working on many potential possibilities."

Meanwhile, the forward has missed training with the Red Devils for two days due to 'family reasons', as per The Athletic.

After arriving at Old Trafford last summer, Ronaldo netted 24 goals in 38 appearances across competitions last season. Overall, he has registered 142 goals and 71 assists in 329 games for the Premier League giants.

Manchester United hope to bring in new faces this summer

The Red Devils announced their first summer signing earlier this month, announcing left-back Tyrell Malacia's arrival from Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord. According to The Athletic, free agent midfielder Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join the club on a three-year deal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #MUFC



Three year deal confirmed, Eriksen will be next United signing after Tyrell Malacia. Contracts are now ready for Christian Eriksen to sign with Manchester Utd, just waiting for medical and then it will be completed.Three year deal confirmed, Eriksen will be next United signing after Tyrell Malacia. Contracts are now ready for Christian Eriksen to sign with Manchester Utd, just waiting for medical and then it will be completed. 🔴🤝 #MUFCThree year deal confirmed, Eriksen will be next United signing after Tyrell Malacia. https://t.co/bnfHw1zFw4

Meanwhile, Manchester United have fallen behind in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, as per The Athletic. The three-time UEFA Champions League winner are also keen on signing Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez (via Sky Sports) and Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez (via Tenfield).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far