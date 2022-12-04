Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to pay him €19.9m fee he secretly agreed with Juventus during COVID pandemic: Reports

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to pay the secretly agreed €19.9 million fee.

Ronaldo publicly took a pay cut during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he signed a secret agreement with the Old Lady that would have seen him get the aforementioned sum.

However, Juventus didn't inform either the FICG or the stock market about the agreed sum. The fee was set to stand even if the Portuguese superstar left the club.

Underdog Soccer @Underdog_Soccer Gazzetta: Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that Juventus failed to pay money owed to him in unpaid wages. Gazzetta: Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that Juventus failed to pay money owed to him in unpaid wages.

Ronaldo left for Manchester United in 2021. However, he is yet to get the money agreed to. He has now reportedly contacted a team of lawyers to check the condition with his former club.

The Italian club's sporting director Federico Cherubini has previously said that they owe Ronaldo a total sum of €28 million before taxes.

Former Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is currently without a club

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken away from Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United after leaving Juventus in 2021. He scored 24 goals in 38 games in his first season back with the Red Devils.

However, the Portugal legend wasn't favored by Erik ten Hag this season. Ronaldo appeared for an interview with Piers Morgan ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He made many surprising revelations about the club and about his relationship with Ten Hag. This made his continuance at the club untenable. His contract with United was eventually terminated via mutual agreement.

Ronaldo is currently without a club. The iconic striker is presently with his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In three games, the 37-year-old has bagged one goal. Ronaldo scored against Ghana from the penalty spot. However, he has been far from his best during the tournament.

Portugal, however, have qualified for the Round of 16 of the tournament as the winners of Group G. They earned six points from their three games.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Nothing but respect between Cristiano Ronaldo and Son Heung-min Nothing but respect between Cristiano Ronaldo and Son Heung-min ❤️ https://t.co/AgFtF87NUH

Fernando Santos' team will take on Switzerland in the Round of 16 of the tournament on 7 December.

The Swiss side earned their qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament as the runners-up of Group H. Granit Xhaka and co. are coming off a 3-2 win against Serbia. Ronaldo and Portugal, meanwhile, lost their previous game to South Korea by a scoreline of 2-1.

