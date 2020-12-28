Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid left-back to join Juventus – Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid left-back Marcelo to join Juventus, according to reports. The Portuguese enjoyed a great relationship with the Brazilian during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu and is eager to rekindle that old partnership at Turin.

When Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in the summer of 2018, it was expected that the Spanish giants would struggle. Los Blancos failed to replace the Portuguese and ended the season without any silverware. That prompted a spending spree last summer as Florentino Perez invested in numerous players, which resulted in Real Madrid winning the league.

Among the players who moved to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer was Ferland Mendy, who quickly won Zinedine Zidane's trust and made the left-back position his own. The Frenchman relegated Marcelo to the bench, and the Brazilian’s fortunes have shown no signs of improving this season either.

However, there’s no denying that Marcelo still can play football at the highest level, which is perhaps why Cristiano Ronaldo now wants him at Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be reunited with the Real Madrid star at Juventus next summer

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a telepathic understanding with Marcelo during his time with Real Madrid

Zidane’s patience with Marcelo seems to have run out now and the Real Madrid manager may not be averse to seeing the Brazilian leave. And while Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Marcelo could open the doors at Turin for the Brazilian, it is also true the left-back may be the solution to one of the burning issues in the Juventus squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the Serie A Player of the Year and he has also made the Team of the Year for 2020.



(Sofascore) pic.twitter.com/KQvIy8t3Rs — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) December 28, 2020

The Old Lady have struggled for options at the left-back position in the team this season. Alex Sandro has been the preferred choice for Andrea Pirlo but his injury problems have laid bare the lack of depth in that position.

The Real Madrid player’s arrival, as such, would certainly give Juventus a fantastic option. Fans can also expect Cristiano Ronaldo to rediscover his telepathic connection with the Brazilian.

The La Liga giants are, however, reluctant to let Marcelo go in the middle of the season. That is because Real Madrid do not have too many options for the left-back role at the moment. However, a move at the end of the season is certainly a possibility.

Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo would love to welcome Marcelo to Turin and the Los Blancos would be happy to cash in on a player whose current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022.