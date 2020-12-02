Cristiano Ronaldo wins the 2020 Golden Foot Award

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the 2020 Golden Foot Award. The Portuguese saw off competition from a host of top football stars to bag the prestigious award that was first introduced in 2003.

The former Manchester United footballer is a serial winner who has won numerous accolades throughout his rewarding career and continues to be eternally hungry for excellence. Besides winning the coveted Ballon d’Or five times, Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved success with every club he has played for.

The Portuguese has also attained personal milestones in the Premier League, the LaLiga, and continues to set the benchmark in the Serie A. Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in the FIFA FIFPro World11 13 times, a record he shares with Lionel Messi. The Portuguese has also been a part of the UEFA team of the year a record 14 times.

Since moving to Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Serie A Most Valuable Player and the Serie A Footballer of the Year accolades. His latest win, however, puts him in a rare breed of footballers.

Cristiano Ronaldo received more votes than Lionel Messi

The Golden Foot is awarded based on achievements in football as well as the player’s personality. Only active players who are at least 28 years old are eligible for the award, which can only be won once.

A panel of journalists select the final 10 nominees, and the winner is selected by an online vote. Interestingly, the winner has the honor of permanently marking his footprints on The Champions Promenade in Monaco.

Roberto Baggio won the first-ever Golden Foot in 2003. Since then, the awards have been won by some prominent faces in football. Ryan Giggs, representing Manchester United, is the only winner from the Premier League so far. Luka Modric won the award last year, while Edinson Cavani, Iker Casillas, Gianluigi Buffon, and Samuel Eto'o are also a part of the prestigious group.

Cristiano Ronaldo saw off competition from Lionel Messi, Neymar, Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Aguero, Sergio Ramos, Mohamed Salah, Gerard Pique, Giorgio Chiellini, and Arturo Vidal this year. Juventus president Andrea Agnelli won the first-ever Golden Foot prestige as a part of the same event.

Interestingly, Lionel Messi has not won the award so far in his career, with Andres Iniesta the only Barcelona footballer to win the accolade. Cristiano Ronaldo also becomes the first Portuguese player to win the award.