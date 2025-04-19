Cristiano Ronaldo wins special SPL award ahead of Al-Nassr's clash against Al-Qadsiah

Cristiano Ronaldo was honored with a rare SPL award ahead of Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League clash with Al-Qadsiah on Friday, April 18. The Portuguese superstar was presented with a Golden Ball for winning the Goal of the Week for three consecutive weeks.

Ronaldo has been in brilliant goalscoring form recently. The forward has scored six goals in his last five SPL matches. He scored a goal each against Al-Shabba (March 7) and Al-Kholood (March 14) and registered a brace in consecutive games versus rivals Al-Hilal (April 4) and Al-Riyadh (April 12).

However, Ronaldo fired a blank as Al-Nassr were defeated 2-1 away to Al-Qadsiah. Turki Al-Ammar gave the home side the lead in the 35th minute. Sadio Mane equalized for Al-Nassr in the 84th minute, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang restored Al-Qadsiah's lead three minutes from the regulation period.

The result halted a run of four league games without a loss for Stefano Pioli's side. It also put a dent in their league title challenge. The Riyadh-based remain third in the standings with 57 points, four points behind second-place Al-Hilal, and eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

Cristiano Ronaldo still leads the SPL goalscorers chart with 23 goals and three assists from 27 matches this campaign. Al-Nassr's next league game will be away at Damac FC on Tuesday, April 22.

Cristiano Ronaldo's rumored new salary and earnings per second come to light amid talks of new contract with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is nearing the end of his current contract with Al-Nassr. His current deal will expire in the summer, but he has yet to sign an extension.

Amid speculations surrounding his future, Al-Nassr's vice president, Khaled Al-Malik, recently revealed that talks are underway for an extension, and the 40-year-old is committed to Al-Nassr.

Marca reports that Ronaldo has agreed to a two-year deal with the Riyadh-based club and will earn €400 million (£342,654,000) across the period. This means he will earn £3,294,750 per week, €469,389 per day, £19,557 per hour, £325 per minute, and €5 per second.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in 2023 following his contract termination with Manchester United. He reportedly earns $200 million per year, making him the highest-paid footballer in the world.

