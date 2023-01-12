Cristiano Ronaldo yet to issue legal response in money laundering case involving Juventus: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to issue a legal response in the money laundering case involving Serie A giants Juventus. The Old Lady allegedly had a secret document signed with Ronaldo and hid the Portuguese superstar's actual wages.

Investigators claimed that they had proof Juventus concealed Ronaldo's actual financial package.

Marco Ginaoglio and Mario Bendoni, two prosecutors in the case, reportedly sent a query to Ronaldo asking whether he had received the full amount of his payments from the Bianconeri. They also asked for a signed copy of the documents regarding his wages.

A few players have previously confessed to signing a secret document about their wages. Prosecutors wanted to know if Ronaldo had done the same and if he had received any money. His lawyers, John Shehata and Salvatore Pinto, issued a statement, which read (via Get Italian Football News):

“He doesn’t have any documentation relating to relations with the Italian team in his hand. He has already told me that he knows nothing about the events under investigation. In the light of his residence abroad and the peculiarity of his profession, my client would prefer to respond in writing”

Actualité - Serie A @ActualiteSerieA



Cristiano Ronaldo à la Juventus mesdames et messieurs ! Cristiano Ronaldo à la Juventus mesdames et messieurs ! 🇵🇹👑 https://t.co/U4eMoOeR3J

Prosecutors, however, wanted to know more from Ronaldo about whether he had received any extra amount as payment. They asked for help from the UK Central Authority to communicate with the Portuguese superstar regarding the case.

Robert Mooney of UKCA replied to the prosecutors:

"I have requested that Cheshire Police officers report to the witness’s address in an attempt to obtain the questioning/statement you have requested.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, is yet to issue a legal statement on the case. The 37-year-old might be in danger of facing a ban if any such document has his signature.

However, if Ronaldo has already been paid by Juventus, the document, in all likelihood, has been destroyed.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare for Juventus?

Juventus v Atalanta - Pre-Season Friendly

Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Juventus is perhaps the most underrated phase of his career. Despite arriving in Italy as a 33-year-old, he adapted to the team with seamless ease.

Ronaldo scored 101 goals and provided 22 assists in 134 games for the Old Lady. He eventually left Turin in the summer of 2021 for a return to Manchester United.

Martial🇬🇭✝️ @RmaOzil23 We did not appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo's moment enough in Juventus We did not appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo's moment enough in Juventus 🐐🇵🇹 https://t.co/vo49xnXD6a

Poll : 0 votes