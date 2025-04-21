“Cristiano’s ego made him think someone at the top of the club would listen” - Graeme Souness assesses Manchester United after Cristiano Ronaldo row

Graeme Souness has assessed Manchester United, just over two years after their public row with Cristiano Ronaldo, who had slammed the club's owners and manager. He believes they are now suffering from the consequences of rejecting Ronaldo's comments about his second stint at Old Trafford.

The Portugal legend returned in 2021 with much pomp and show, and made the headlines with two goals against Newcastle United on his second debut. But the story fell flat as the team went on a consistently average display, which culminated in the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It continued its downward slide under Ralf Rangnick, before Erik ten Hag joined the club as manager and ended up at loggerheads with Ronaldo. Afterwards, the legendary striker gave a tell-all interview to Piers Morgan, condemning those at the top and Ten Hag, leading to an end to his time at the club in November 2022.

Looking over the time that has since passed, Souness reflected on Cristiano Ronaldo's exit as a lost opportunity for Manchester United. The former Liverpool midfielder explained to The Mirror (via Manchester Evening News):

"When Cristiano returned to Old Trafford, he was the perfect role model for the players in United's squad. He is the consummate professional, someone who demanded the highest standards from himself and those around him.

"He was disappointed with what he found when he returned to the club. He questioned whether people cared enough about their profession.

Souness continued:

"Over the last decade, since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, United have lacked senior pros who are capable of dragging the team with them. They had the best in the business in Ronaldo - and I think he left because, reading between the lines, promises were made to him about players who would arrive at Old Trafford that weren’t kept."

"I’m talking about one of the greatest players who has ever kicked a ball. It was folly for the decision-makers at Old Trafford not to listen to him. I think Cristiano’s ego made him think that someone at the top of the club would listen to him. But nobody did - and more than two years later, United are no further forward."

Manchester United are set to finish in the worst position of their entire Premier League history after tasting defeat 15 times in 33 games this season.

When Cristiano Ronaldo backed Ruben Amorim and hinted at Manchester United ownership

Back in 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo sided with Ruben Amorim, while hinting he could solve the difficulties at the club if he were in charge. The former Manchester United forward spoke about the Red Devils at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.

Ronaldo argued that the troubles at United are bigger than the matters on the pitch, as he insisted that Amorim was not the problem at Old Trafford. The legendary Portuguese striker explained (via GOAL):

"The problem of Manchester United is the same. The problem is not always the coach. It's much more than that."

Cristiano Ronaldo has since admitted that he would prefer to be the owner of a club, rather than take up a hands-on role like management after he quits playing. Speaking about United, he also added:

"If I will be the owner of the club, I will make things clear and adjust things that are bad there."

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player to hit the 900-career-goal mark, and despite being 40 years old, he looks intent on crossing 1000 goals before he retires. The legendary striker plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, where he has scored 90 goals in 100 appearances.

