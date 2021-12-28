“Cristiano is on a separate planet” – Federico Chiesa refers to former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo as a ‘constant inspiration’

Juventus forward Federico Chiesa has heaped praise on Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for his dedication and mental strength.

Federico Chiesa joined Juventus from Fiorentina on an initial two-year loan deal at the start of the 2020-21 season. The 24-year-old made a good start to his life with the Bianconeri. He scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 appearances last term.

The Italy international also had the chance to work with five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in his first season at Juventus. While the 36-year-old left the Old Lady for Manchester United in the summer, Federico Chiesa cherished sharing the dressing room with him.

Federico Chiesa has now expressed his delight at having been able play with Cristiano Ronaldo last season. The Italian also admitted that the former Real Madrid superstar is a constant inspiration for him. He told Italian newspaper La Repubblica [via Forza Italian Football]:

“I was lucky enough to spend a year with one of the greatest champions in football history: Cristiano Ronaldo. Seeing him live, his dedication, his mental strength, being decisive and present in every situation was a constant inspiration for me. Cristiano is on a separate planet. It was exciting to work with him and see what he does to be so strong.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Chiesa shared the pitch 34 times at Juventus last season. The duo combined to score six goals for the Serie A giants.

While Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer at the club, Federico Chiesa remains a key player for Massimiliano Allegri's side. The Italy international has contributed to six goals from 16 appearances across all competitions for Juventus this term.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in fine form for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United in what was one of the biggest transfers of the summer. The Portugal international, who left the Red Devils for Real Madrid in 2009, has picked right where he left off.

The 36-year-old has been in fine form for Manchester United so far this season. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 13 goals and provided two assists in 19 matches so far this campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the fifth top scorer in the Premier League. He is level with West Ham forward Michail Antonio, Liverpool star Sadio Mane and several others, having found the back of the net seven times.

The former Sporting Lisbon superstar will be looking to compete with Mohamed Salah for the golden boot come the end of the season.

