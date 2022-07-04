“Cristiano are you watching?”, “I physically screamed” – Fans excited as journalist provides important Manchester United transfer update

Manchester United fans have reacted with excitement following reports that Christian Eriksen is set to join the club on a three-year deal.
Eriksen, 30, has been a target of Erik ten Hag's side following an impressive campaign for Brentford. The Dane joined the Bees in January and made 11 appearances for Thomas Frank's side, scoring a goal and providing four assists.
The midfielder's stint at the west London club led to speculation that he could join Manchester United or continue with Brentford. The former Tottenham man appears to have chosen the Red Devils, with David Ornstein reporting that a medical and the player's contract are set to be finalized.
Eriksen's potential arrival will be a welcome boost for United fans, who have been eagerly waiting for the side to make moves in the transfer window.
Here are some reactions on Twitter from United fans following the news that Eriksen is set to join the Red Devils:
Manchester United start to make moves in the transfer window
It's been a nervous wait for Manchester United fans but the club are now setting their summer transfer plans in motion.
The Red Devils' long pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been somewhat of a hindrance on other potential deals. The La Liga club's president Joan Laporta has claimed that the Blaugrana wants to keep De Jong.
The lack of transfer activity from United has also cast major doubts over the future of star man Cristiano Ronaldo. The legendary forward only rejoined the club last summer but reportedly wants out due to what he perceives as a lack of ambition in the market.
The signing of Eriksen certainly shows ambition given the midfielder's proven pedigree and Premier League experience.
At Tottenham, the 30-year-old managed 226 league appearances, scoring 51 goals and contributing 67 assists. He became one of the league's top midfielders during his seven-year stint at Spurs, having joined from Ajax in 2013.
It appears that Erik ten Hag is targeting current and former Ajax stars to bolster his United squad. The Red Devils are also interested in Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez and the Argentine may just be their next arrival.
Meanwhile, Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia is set to be confirmed as a new Manchester United player.
United kick-off their pre-season tour in Thailand on July 12 with a clash against fierce rivals Liverpool.
