“Cristiano are you watching?”, “I physically screamed” – Fans excited as journalist provides important Manchester United transfer update

Manchester United fans have reacted with excitement following reports that Christian Eriksen is set to join the club on a three-year deal.

Eriksen, 30, has been a target of Erik ten Hag's side following an impressive campaign for Brentford. The Dane joined the Bees in January and made 11 appearances for Thomas Frank's side, scoring a goal and providing four assists.

The midfielder's stint at the west London club led to speculation that he could join Manchester United or continue with Brentford. The former Tottenham man appears to have chosen the Red Devils, with David Ornstein reporting that a medical and the player's contract are set to be finalized.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCLUSIVE: Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join Manchester United as a free agent. 30yo playmaker has communicated desire to play for theathletic.com/news/christian… EXCLUSIVE: Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join Manchester United as a free agent. 30yo playmaker has communicated desire to play for #MUFC + accept 3y deal. Contract needs to be finalised & medical conducted before move complete @TheAthleticUK 🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join Manchester United as a free agent. 30yo playmaker has communicated desire to play for #MUFC + accept 3y deal. Contract needs to be finalised & medical conducted before move complete @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/christian…

Eriksen's potential arrival will be a welcome boost for United fans, who have been eagerly waiting for the side to make moves in the transfer window.

Here are some reactions on Twitter from United fans following the news that Eriksen is set to join the Red Devils:

Christiano Jr. 🏆🌍 @EmenaIo @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticUK Good on them getting a creator in. Meanwhile our only bit of creativity is from Reece James crosses. @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticUK Good on them getting a creator in. Meanwhile our only bit of creativity is from Reece James crosses.

sahbi ❌️❌️❌️6️⃣ @AjaxSahbi @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticUK Congratz United fans, this is a great decision by both parties and suits the play of Ten Hag. Now stay away from Antony @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticUK Congratz United fans, this is a great decision by both parties and suits the play of Ten Hag. Now stay away from Antony😁

Manchester United start to make moves in the transfer window

Christian Eriksen is heading to Old Trafford

It's been a nervous wait for Manchester United fans but the club are now setting their summer transfer plans in motion.

The Red Devils' long pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been somewhat of a hindrance on other potential deals. The La Liga club's president Joan Laporta has claimed that the Blaugrana wants to keep De Jong.

utdreport @utdreport @TeleFootball] #mufc remain relaxed about their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong, despite claims from Joan Laporta. United’s position is that talks are productive and ongoing with Barcelona #mulive #mufc remain relaxed about their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong, despite claims from Joan Laporta. United’s position is that talks are productive and ongoing with Barcelona #mulive [@TeleFootball]

The lack of transfer activity from United has also cast major doubts over the future of star man Cristiano Ronaldo. The legendary forward only rejoined the club last summer but reportedly wants out due to what he perceives as a lack of ambition in the market.

The signing of Eriksen certainly shows ambition given the midfielder's proven pedigree and Premier League experience.

At Tottenham, the 30-year-old managed 226 league appearances, scoring 51 goals and contributing 67 assists. He became one of the league's top midfielders during his seven-year stint at Spurs, having joined from Ajax in 2013.

It appears that Erik ten Hag is targeting current and former Ajax stars to bolster his United squad. The Red Devils are also interested in Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez and the Argentine may just be their next arrival.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia has decided to join Manchester United instead of Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais, according to French outlet L'Equipe. dlvr.it/ST2w3f Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia has decided to join Manchester United instead of Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais, according to French outlet L'Equipe. dlvr.it/ST2w3f

Meanwhile, Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia is set to be confirmed as a new Manchester United player.

United kick-off their pre-season tour in Thailand on July 12 with a clash against fierce rivals Liverpool.

