"Cristiano will be proud"- Fans react as tennis icon Novak Djokovic mimics Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration in Ryder Cup All-Star Match

The Ryder Cup witnessed an unexpected spectacle as tennis icon Novak Djokovic channeled his inner Cristiano Ronaldo while playing golf, taking fans by surprise.

Instead of swinging a tennis racket, the 24-time Grand Slam winner took to the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, where he was designated the first to tee off. To the collective awe of the audience, Djokovic didn't merely execute a respectable swing. He dominated the 16th hole with a drive that landed squarely on the green.

As a nod to Cristiano Ronaldo, Djokovic celebrated his brilliant drive by mimicking the signature "Siuu!" celebration. Following the effort, Djokovic radiated his amazement, telling reporters (via TalkSPORT):

"Oh my gosh, I don’t know what to tell you. It was an incredible feeling to hear the echo of the crowd around the green to hear that it was on the green. It was one of the best shots I’ve ever hit."

Fans convened on X (formerly Twitter) to share their admiration for Djokovic's spirited tribute to Ronaldo, reacting with tweets like these:

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could face each other once more

The stage is set for yet another match between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as plans emerge for a 37th head-to-head clash.

Despite their migration to separate continents post-European careers, both players are the focus of a special friendly match organized by a Chinese international marketing firm. According to Sports Tiger (via Sports Brief), the highly-anticipated showdown aims to bring these two football titans together in a match slated to occur in China.

In what is being hailed as a marketing coup, Al-Nassr have reportedly already accepted their invitation to this extraordinary event, tentatively scheduled for January 2024. On the other side, Inter Miami have yet to receive a formal invitation, but the prospects remain tantalizing.

Messi currently edges out Ronaldo in their head-to-head meetings, reinforcing his standing in one of the most hotly-contested individual competitions in football history.

According to ESPN, the Argentine World Cup 2022 champion boasts 16 victories over Ronaldo's 11 in official matches, with nine of their encounters ending in a stalemate. However, Messi has scored one more goal than Ronaldo when pitted against each other, tallying 22 to Ronaldo's 21.

