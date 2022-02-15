"Criticism of Chelsea comes from jealousy" – Chris Sutton salutes Abramovich for putting 'heart and soul' into club after Club World Cup triumph

Former Premier League forward Chris Sutton believes Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic has done a "brilliant job" of making the Blues a title winning machine.

Abramovich's decisions have not always been popular among the club's fans as he has sacked managers who have connected well with the supporters.

However, his ruthless approach has helped the Stamford Bridge outfit stay one step ahead of their rivals in the last decade and a half.

The Blues won their first ever Club World Cup trophy last week when they beat Palmeiras in the final on Saturday. The elusive title was the only piece of silverware that had been missing since Abramovich took over in 2003.

Sutton believes the Blues owner's decision-making isn't always popular, but added that he has put his heart and soul into the club.

"I think you look at the job he's done Abramovich and the criticism of Chelsea comes from jealousy really," Sutton told The Monday Night Club.

"When you look at their trophy haul, and I got what both of you're saying about sacking managers, but it's worked for them.

"You have a guy there who's put his heart and soul into Chelsea. They've one however many trophies. I think he's done a brilliant job. If you're a Chelsea fan, you're delighted with the last 20 odd years. It doesn't get any better."

Chelsea could have a landmark season ahead

The Blues have already won the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup, and could win three more trophies.

While the Premier League title looks beyond the club's reach, the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup and the Champions League are winnable trophies.

The Blues are one game away from lifting the Carabao Cup and have been handed a favorable draw in the Champions League round of 16 against Lille.

The West London club have never won a treble over a single season, so it could be a landmark year for them under Roman Abramovich.

The Russian backed the club last summer by paying a club-record fee for Romelu Lukaku. While things haven't always clicked for him on the pitch, he could become an important player over the next few months.

