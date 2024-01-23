"Critics were silent all game", "Made the difference" - Chelsea fans laud star for his 'great' performance in 6-1 win over Middlesbrough

Chelsea reached the first final of the Todd Boehly era after a comprehensive 6-1 thrashing of Championship outfit Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, January 23. Fans on X praised Blues full-back Ben Chilwell for his performance as they overcame a 1-0 deficit from the semifinal's first leg to book their place in the Carabao Cup final.

Middlesbrough caused huge shockwaves a fortnight ago at Riverside Stadium when they secured a surprise 1-0 win over their Premier League opponents.

Chelsea asserted their dominance from the off in the second leg as left-back Ben Chilwell came close to opening the scoring for the Blues in the 12th minute.

Starting in his favoured left-back position for the Blues, as opposed to playing as a left winger, Chilwell thrived in the game. The England international was dangerous for the Blues, often pulling the Boro defense out of shape with his intelligent movement.

Chelsea fans on X were pleased with his performance in the game, and used the platform to express their excitement, writing:

"Chilwell critics were silent all game."

"Chilwell made the difference tonight. Glad he's back."

Here are more reactions from Chelsea fans on X:

Chilwell lasted 65 minutes on his first start since his return from a lengthy hamstring injury before being replaced by academy graduate Alfie Gilchrist. He completed 38 passes, including two into the final third, created one chance, and took one shot for Mauricio Pochettino's side on Tuesday night.

Chelsea set for Wembley trip next month after Middlesbrough thrashing

The Blues will face either Liverpool or Fulham at Wembley next month in the final of the Carabao Cup. They were clinical against the Championship side in the second leg of the semifinal and will be confident about securing their first piece of the silverware since the takeover.

Chelsea took the lead thanks to an own goal from Jonny Howson in the 15th minute before Enzo Fernandez added a second in the 29th minute. Axel Disasi added a third following good work by Raheem Sterling in the 36th minute. Cole Palmer scored his 10th goal of the season just six minutes later to make it 4-0 by halftime.

There was more punishment meted out in the second half, with Palmer (77') and Noni Madueke (81') finding the net for the Blues. Morgan Rogers pulled one back for Boro in the 88th minute, but it was mere consolation for Michael Carrick's team.