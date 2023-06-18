"Croatia bottled it like England" "Let's all laugh at Modric" - Twitter explodes as Spain win 2023 UEFA Nations League on penalties

Spain defeated Croatia in the UEFA Nations League final via penalties. Fans on Twitter reacted as they watched the game unfold.

The game started in a cagey manner. Opportunities were few and far between to come by for any team. Gavi's effort from the edge of the box was inches wide. The youngster won the ball back before sending his effort wide. It was in the 12th minute.

Either team failed to put up an effort on goal in the first half. Marco Asensio put his header over the crossbar in the 56th minute of the game. The former Real Madrid star should have done better with his header.

Scorer of the winner in the recent UEFA Champions League final, Rodri let it fly in the 65th minute mark. However, his ambitious shot was wide of Dominik Livakovic's goal.

La Roja could have won it at the death had Ivan Perisic not blocked Ansu Fati's close range shot. The game ended goalless after the regulation 90 minutes.

The game headed to penalties as no team could break the deadlock even after 120 minutes. After both teams converted their first three, Unai Simon denied Vatreni. Aymeric Laporte squandered the opportunity to win the final as he hit the bar.

However, Simon denied Petkovic as well and Dani Carvajal converted a gutsy Panenka to help Spain beat Croatia.

Spain stars acknowledged Croatia captain Luka Modric's greatness

Croatia's Luka Modric is one of the greatest midfielders of the modern era. He has won five UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid. Modric also helped Croatia reach the final in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and secure a third-place finish in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Even opposition players respect the Vatreni star's class on and off the pitch. Spain players also did the same. Youngster Gavi, who plays for Barcelona, said before the game (via Barca Universal):

“Modric is a great player. We all know that. It will be a very competitive match."

Joselu, who is set to join Real Madrid, next week, meanwhile, said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"Modric is a player who has shown some values in football that represent us all. He is a legend and a role model for me and for many people. He has a lot of ambition despite his age and he is an example for all the kids and for everyone. I hope to learn from him in the final."

Modric is 37 and is in the twilight of his career. While he is still going strong, there are doubts about his future. What the Croat decides regarding his next move after the UEFA Nations League final remains to be seen.

