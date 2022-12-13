Piers Morgan makes bold prediction as he chooses 2022 FIFA World Cup winner

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has made his FIFA World Cup semi-final predictions, with the popular TV host claiming that France and Croatia would make it to the final.

Taking to his Twitter account, Morgan shared his predictions with his over 8 million followers. He wrote:

"PREDICTION: Croatia will beat Argentina, France will beat Morocco, and France will beat Croatia in the final to win the World Cup."

Morgan has gained a lot of popularity in recent weeks, following Cristiano Ronaldo's bombshell interview on his show. The interview eventually led to the forward's contract termination from Manchester United, making him the only free agent at the World Cup.

Piers Morgan's prediction about Argentina's exit in the semi-finals will certainly be pleasing for Ronaldo's fans, many of whom do not want to see Lionel Messi lift the World Cup.

However, the Argentine playmaker will be looking to prove them wrong, exceed expectations, and take a chance at a trophy that has eluded him so far.

FIFA World Cup semi-finalists prepare to secure a seat in the Qatar final

Croatia will be pleased with Piers Morgan's prediction that they will enter the final of the ongoing World Cup in Qatar. If they are able to secure a win against Argentina, they will have a seat at the very zenith of the competition for the second time in a row.

However, they won't be too pleased with Morgan's prediction that they will lose to France. Notably, they couldn't do enough to stop the marauding Frenchmen in the final in Russia, who won the match 4-2. If they do make it into the final, they will need to be wary of Les Blues' ruthless ability on the counter, as well as their clinical skills.

Lionel Messi and Argentina are widely regarded as finalists, with the legendary playmaker hoping to secure the coveted World Cup, which has eluded him for so long.

Notably, Argentina lost out to Germany in the final of the 2014 edition of the FIFA World Cup, with Mario Gotze breaking the Albiceleste's heart with an extra-time goal.

Currently, the Argentines are the only South American nation left in Qatar, after Brazil lost out to Croatia on penalties in the quarter-finals. They will be looking to break Piers Morgan's prediction and potentially set a seat in the final after a topsy-turvy run that saw them lose 1-2 to Saudi Arabia in their tournament opener.

Croatia and Argentina have crossed paths five times thus far, with three games being friendlies and two meetings coming in the group stages of the World Cup.

The head-to-head record is even at present, with two wins for each side and one game ending in a draw. They last met in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia when goals from Ante Rebic, Luka Modric, and Ivan Perisic helped the Croats to a 3-0 win.

France, on the other hand, are the current FIFA World Cup winner, and they have a rather strong chance of securing the global trophy for the second consecutive time. Les Blues have broken the notable Champions curse, which has seen a number of recent World Cup winners crash out in the group stages, following their respective wins.

Didier Deschamps' men were the first to secure qualification into the knockout stages, and they have continued to exceed expectations. They will hope to prove Piers Morgan right, with their second consecutive FIFA World Cup nearly in their grasp. However, they will need to focus on the task at hand and beat underdogs Morocco in the semi-finals.

Morocco are the only African - and Arab - side to have ever made it to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup. While they are widely seen as outsiders, they will be looking to cause an upset by beating France and booking a berth in the final.

Both teams have faced each other 11 times and France have the upper hand in those contests, winning seven, drawing three, and losing only once.

Most of their clashes have come in mini-tournaments such as the Mediterranean Games, Four Nations Tournament, and King Hassan II Cup. However, they are yet to face each other in a major competition.

