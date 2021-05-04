Crotone forward reveals he was snubbed by Cristiano Ronaldo while trying to exchange jerseys

Crotone talisman Simy Nwankwo has revealed that he tried and failed in his attempt to get Cristiano Ronaldo’s jersey in February.

Juventus clashed with Crotone in February and won the game comfortably courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo brace and a Weston McKennie strike.

Simy came off the bench in that game, but wasn’t able to inspire a comeback. He did have the chance to ask Cristiano Ronaldo for his jersey after the game.

To Simy’s disappointment, Cristiano Ronaldo had already given his jersey to his compatriot Pedro Pereira post-game.

Super Eagles striker Simy Nwankwo reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed him when he attempted to exchange jerseys with him https://t.co/M3NzCqp2mm #Entertainment — celebsocialfeed (@celebsocialfeed) May 4, 2021

"I tried to exchange the shirt with Cristiano Ronaldo, but he gave it to Pedro Pereira who is Portuguese like him,” Simy told Tribuna.

It remains to be seen if Simy will get another chance to ask Cristiano Ronaldo for his jersey, as the Portuguese has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus.

But considering the gentleman that Ronaldo is, it won’t be a surprise if Simy has his wish and the Portuguese reaches out to him with a special gift.

Simy dreams of having Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski’s jersey in addition to Cristiano Ronaldo’s

Exchanging jerseys at the end of the game is nothing new, but things have become stricter in the on-going pandemic scenario.

Ronaldo and Messi are two of the most admired footballers in the world, and so often other players can be seen around them asking to switch jerseys with the two stars.

Robert Lewandowski is another player who seems to have broken into the category of extraordinary players after his goal-scoring exploits.

The Pole has always been a consistent goal-scorer, but his performances last season transcended all other seasons as he helped Bayern Munich to an unprecedented six trophies.

Simy has admitted that he would like to have Messi and Lewandowski’s jerseys as well.

"I would [also] like those of Messi and Lewandowski,” Simy revealed.

19 goals in 34 games were not enough for Simy to keep Crotone in the Serie A. pic.twitter.com/u53i3Myi4w — EaglesTracker - The home of Nigerian Footballers (@EaglesTrackerNG) May 1, 2021

Simy himself has done exceedingly well in the Serie A this season. His goals – 19 of them – were not able to keep Crotone in the top flight, but he finds himself level with the likes of Ciro Immobile and Luis Muriel in the Serie A goal-scoring charts.