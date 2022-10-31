Crysencio Summerville compares Leeds United teammate with Lionel Messi after memorable win over Liverpool at Anfield

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville has compared his teammate Brenden Aaronson with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi after his team's 2-1 win over Liverpool at the weekend.

The Whites climbed out of the relegation zone in the Premier League with their first win in nine games, winning 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday (October 29). Rodrigo Moreno opened the scoring in the fourth minute before Mohamed Salah restored parity ten minutes later. Summerville then scored a late winner, much to the relief of under-pressure manager Jesse Marsch.

After featuring in the full 90 minutes against Liverpool, Aaronson took to Instagram to celebrate his team's win. He wrote:

"So unbelievably proud of this team, just the result we needed #MOT💙💛"

Lauding his teammate's performance, Summerville wrote:

"Messi (with an emoji of USA flag)"

Leeds midfielder Marc Roca responded with a few emjois:

"❤️❤️"

Aaronson, who arrived from Red Bull Salzburg for around £22 million this summer, produced a stellar outing against the Reds. He completed 20 passes, hit the woodwork once, created one chance, completed one dribble and won seven duels. Aaronson has netted one goal and contributed an assist in 12 Premier League starts this season.

Messi, meanwhile, has been dominating headlines with his sublime performances at the Parc des Princes. He has netted 12 goals and contributed 13 assists in 17 appearances across competitions.

Two Premier League giants declare shock interest in Lionel Messi - Reports

According to El Nacional, Manchester United and Chelsea are keen to sign PSG forward Lionel Messi next season on a free transfer to bolster their offensive ranks.

With his contract at PSG set to expire next summer, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has also been linked with a return to Barcelona. He left the Blaugrana last summer after the club were unable to offer him a contract extension without falling foul of La Liga's financial fair play rules.

However, the Argentine is not interested in contract talks till the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month gets over, as per Fabrizio Romano. In his column for Caught Offside (via Le10Sport), he wrote:

"Barcelona are tempted to try to bring him back, and PSG are also ready to make him an offer to keep him longer. But negotiations will have to wait. For now, he is focused on the current season and the World Cup, before making a decision in 2023."

Messi is set to feature in his fifth and what could be his final FIFA World Cup competition.

