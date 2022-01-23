Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool: Reds player ratings as Fabinho penalty settles routine victory | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool eased past Crystal Palace 3-1 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Sunday. Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had the Reds comfortably leading 2-0 by the break.

Odsonne Edouard pulled one back for the home side just ten minutes into the second period. However, the Eagles failed to build on his strike. In the dying minutes of regulation time, Fabinho converted a penalty to wrap things up.

Liverpool have now won consecutive games to cut the gap at the top of the table with Manchester City to nine points with a game in hand. Palace, meanwhile, are languishing in 13th place after going three league outings without a win.

Both teams now head into a mini-break before returning to action in the first week of February in the FA Cup fourth round. On that note, here's a look at the player ratings for Liverpool:

Alisson - 7/10

The Liverpool custodian made some key saves to keep Palace at bay, but stood no chance with Edouard's strike.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10

He made his trademark run forward, but lacked the usual end product, completing just one of his five crosses.

Joel Matip - 6/10

The Cameroonian looked shaky at times, and made a loose back pass that almost gifted Palace a goal.

Virgil van Dijk - 8/10

The towering Dutchman put Liverpool in front in the eighth minute, and was solid defensively too, making four clearances. It was an impressive all-round performance from the big man.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch STAT: Virgil van Dijk has scored more Premier League goals than any other defender since he made his Liverpool debut [12]. @Squawka] STAT: Virgil van Dijk has scored more Premier League goals than any other defender since he made his Liverpool debut [12]. #awlive 📊 STAT: Virgil van Dijk has scored more Premier League goals than any other defender since he made his Liverpool debut [12]. #awlive [@Squawka] https://t.co/DkD2Z1e6OD

Andrew Robertson - 8/10

The Scotsman outshone his counterpart on the right with a lively display, bagging both two assists. However, Robertson didn't always look convincing in his duel with Michael Olise.

Jordan Henderson - 7/10

The Liverpool captain started brightly, getting involved in everything, but cooled off after the break.

Fabinho - 7/10

He struggled to impose himself in the game for large swathes. However, he showed excellent composure to dispatch a late penalty to put the final nail in Palace's coffin.

Squawka Football @Squawka



He’s turned into a goalscoring machine. Fabinho has now scored four goals in his last five games across all competitions.He’s turned into a goalscoring machine. Fabinho has now scored four goals in his last five games across all competitions. He’s turned into a goalscoring machine. 😅 https://t.co/yhsUjou47J

Curtis Jones - 6.5/10

The midfielder combined well with Robertson, and got into some good positions too.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7.5/10

Oxlade-Chamberlain was a thorn in Palace's face with his high pressing, forcing a few defensive errors. He also doubled Liverpool's advantage on the night with a sublime finish. The Englishman has now scored in consecutive league games for the first time in nearly two years.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition



Great to see Oxlade-Chamberlain doing so well Goals in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since January/February 2020.Great to see Oxlade-Chamberlain doing so well Goals in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since January/February 2020.Great to see Oxlade-Chamberlain doing so well 🔥 https://t.co/hPiigMtmrN

Roberto Firmino - 6/10

The Brazilian's hold-up play was brilliant as usual, but lacked the usual bite to trouble Palace. He didn't make a single shot in the game.

Diogo Jota - 7/10

There were no goals for the Portuguese talisman, but Jota was a significant threat to Palace with his pace and directness.

Ratings of Liverpool substitutes against Crystal Palace

Takumi Minamino - 5/10

The Japanese star was completely anonymous for the 30 minutes he was on the pitch against Palace.

James Milner - N/A

The game was in the dying moments when he came on.

Joe Gomez - N/A

Also Read Article Continues below

The centre-back came around the same time as Milner, and didn't see enough time to make an impact.

Edited by Bhargav