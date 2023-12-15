“Crystal Palace have surprised Man City at the Etihad in the past” - Berbatov makes prediction before Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United icon Dimitar Berbatov has predicted Manchester City to comfortably defeat Crystal Palace 3-0 in their upcoming Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, December 16.

The Cityzens returned to winning ways with a 2-1 comeback win against Luton Town last Sunday. Pep Guardiola and Co. haven't been in the best of form in recent weeks, having drawn three and lost one out of their past five games.

Hence, Manchester City are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 33 points from 16 games, four points behind leaders Liverpool. The 2022-23 treble winners have won 10 games, drawn three, and lost three so far this season and will be aiming to make it two wins on the bounce against 15th-placed Crystal Palace.

Berbatov gave his prediction for the upcoming PL fixture, writing (via METRO):

"Crystal Palace have surprised Man City at the Etihad in the past, but they are currently one of the most out of form sides. Roy Hodgson lost even more players through injury and suspension last week so this will be a tough day for Palace."

He added:

"City can’t allow themselves to lose points here and there like they’ve done with draws, and were back to winning ways last week. I’ll go with City."

Berbatov's Prediction: 3-0

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City starlet after 3-2 win against Red Star Belgrade

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola waxed lyrical about Micah Hamilton after he scored on his debut in the UEFA Champions League. The Cityzens secured a hard-fought 3-2 win against Red Star Belgrade away from home on Wednesday, December 13.

Hamilton, who was a ballboy for the Cityzens in 2017, was handed an opportunity to impress in the UCL alongside other youngsters like Oscar Bobb and Rico Lewis.

The former England U16 international fired home the opener to become City's youngest player to score on debut in the UCL at the age of 20 years and 30 days. The 20-year-old winger had a stellar game; he had a pass accuracy of 93%, won his side a penalty, created one big chance, and made eight touches in the opposition box.

Following the contest, Guardiola said (via Manchester City's official website):

“What a goal and what a game. I am so happy for him. He is training well and we saw his skills. He made a fantastic goal. Defensively he was aggressive. Congratulations to our Academy for how many players came up and how many we sell. We had Mo as well, he played really well as well.”

Manchester City remained flawless in Group G, winning all six of their games. They will be aiming to retain their Champions League trophy this season.